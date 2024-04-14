Sports Briefs: Pee Opening Day, Todd hits javelin PR

Apr. 14—The public is invited to the Kalispell Pee Wee Baseball Opening Day, which starts at 9:15 a.m. at KidSport and will include 26 games.

Almost 600 youths have signed up for teams in T-Ball (age 5-6), Rookies (7-8), Minors (9-10) and Majors (11-12).

Opening ceremonies will start at noon with a gathering and announcement of teams at Lee Field inside the complex.

At 12:30 p.m. there will be the National Anthem, followed by a first pitch to be thrown out by a local athlete.

Games are scheduled up to 3:30 p.m.

FCS title game slides to Monday

The next NCAA Division I Football Championship game for the upcoming season be a Monday night affair.

The NCAA announced via social media that the game will be Jan. 6, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The game used to take place on Saturdays, but NFL has begun scheduling Saturday games on its final regular-season week. For the past two years the FCS finale took place on Sunday.

Sam Herder of Hero Sports noted that Frisco officials pushed back on a Friday night option; Monday should be conflict-free, since NFL won't have Monday Night Football on the eve of its playoffs.

The Montana Grizzlies lost in this year's title game on Sunday, Jan., 6, 23-3 to South Dakota State.

UM's Evan Todd sets javelin PR

Montana javelin thrower Evan Todd, a Glacier High graduate, had the first 70-meter throw Friday at the Long Beach Invitational in California.

Todd, the two-time Big Sky Conference champion in the event, threw 232-2. That missed UM's school record by just four inches, and sits 11th in the Westt Region. The throw also met the minimum standard to qualify for the 2024 Olympic team.

He finished sixth in the meet, which drew several top throwers, but also second among Division I athletes.