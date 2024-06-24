Sports briefs for Monday, June 24

Kokomo’s Barker to play football at IU

Kokomo football standout Andrew Barker has verbally committed to play at Indiana University, he announced on social media on Sunday.

Barker, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end, defensive end and punter, will be a senior with the Wildkats this fall. He is Kokomo’s primary receiving option. As a junior last fall he had 23 receptions for 324 yards and four TDs. As a sophomore he had 12 catches for 256 yards and a TD. He’s expected to play tight end at IU.

He’s also an impact player as a punter. He averaged 39.1 yards per punt last season including a school-record 73-yard punt.

Sixers earn 2nd place in Michigan tourney

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. — The Kokomo Post 6 baseball team won three games over Saturday and Sunday to close play in an American Legion baseball tournament with a 4-1 record. The Sixers finished as runners-up in the seven-team tournament, which was held at Lakeshore High School in Michigan.

The Sixers scored a pair of wins on Saturday. First, Dylan Pearson pitched Kokomo to a 5-3 victory over host Stevensville Post 568. Pearson pitched all seven innings, allowed just three hits and two earned runs, struck out eight and walked three. The Sixers had nine hits. Isaac Russell went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Cooper Smith was 2 for 3 with a double, Cayden Calloway had a single and two RBI and Corbyn Sparling had a single and an RBI.

Later Saturday, Kokomo grabbed an 8-5 victory over Post 502 Blaze. Hunter Williams pitched six innings for the win. He scattered eight hits and allowed four earned runs. Cooper Smith pitched the final inning. Calloway went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI, Pearson was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Peyton DeWeese and Smith went 2 for 3, and Jake Seuferer had a hit and an RBI.

The Sixers closed tourney play on Sunday with a 9-2 victory over Three Oaks (Michigan) Post 568. Collin Otto was the winning pitcher. He threw five innings, allowed four hits and one earned run, struck out seven and walked three. DeWeese went 2 for 4 with two RBI, Pearson was 2 for 4 with two doubles, Calloway also went 2 for 4 and Williams went 1 for 4 with three RBI. Russell added a single and an RBI.

Kokomo (6-10 overall) visits Lafayette on Tuesday.

Western’s Paden plays in North-South finale

HUNTINGTON — Western’s James Paden pitched well for the North team in the finale of the 49th Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s North/South All-Star Series over the weekend at Huntington University.

Paden pitched three scoreless innings in relief in the series’ third game, which was a wood-bat game. He allowed one hit, struck out two and left with a 2-0 lead. The South rallied late to beat the North 5-3 for a three-game sweep.

The South posted 11-5 and 12-11 wins in Saturday’s doubleheader.

’Rabbits pile up runs in win

The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Madison Mallards 13-6 on Sunday afternoon in front of 1,109 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium to break an eight-game losing streak.

The Jackrabbits dominated the game, jumping out to a 7-0 lead after an inning and building a 13-1 advantage before Madison put five on the board in the ninth inning.

Kokomo starter Payton Graham had a superb effort, throwing six innings with six hits, one walk, an earned run and seven strikeouts for the victory. Matt Parenteau followed with two innings of scoreless relief with a hit and two strikeouts.

At the plate, Jake Lambdin, Vincent Temesvary and Lukas Farris each drove in two runs for the Jackrabbits. Luke Matthew, Farris, Temesvary, Jack Anderson and Lambdin each had two hits.

The teams return to KMS today for a 7:05 start. Kokomo hosts Rockford at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

• Saturday’s Jackrabbits’ game was suspended midway through the sixth inning with Kokomo and Kenosha tied 6-6. The game will be resumed on Monday, July 1.