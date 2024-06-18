Sports briefs for Monday, June 17

Sixers drop 2 games to Ohio opponent

The Kokomo Post 6 baseball squad visited Napoleon, Ohio, on Saturday for a doubleheader and the Buckeye State squad swept the Sixers.

Napoleon beat Kokomo 7-0 in the opener. Troy Smith took the loss after pitching 5.1 innings and allowing five hits and three earned runs. He struck out three and walked seven. Jake Seuferer had a double for the Sixers and Cody Groves and Isaac Russell each had a single.

Napoleon beat Kokomo 8-2 in the second game. Dylan Pearson took the loss after pitching five innings, allowing eight hits and six earned runs. He struck out five and walked three. Cayden Calloway, Groves, Pearson and Cooper Smith each had a single.

The Sixers' scheduled game against South Bend on Sunday at Highland Park was canceled by South Bend.

Kokomo (2-8) visits Plymouth on Tuesday.

Jackrabbits are 3-16 after weekend losses

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Battle Jacks beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 10-7 on Sunday for a sweep of their two-game weekend series.

The Battle Jacks led 3-0 after the first inning, 7-0 after the second, 8-0 after the third and 10-0 after the fifth.

Luke Matthews, J.J. Dutton and John Curl had two hits apiece for Kokomo (3-16). Dutton and Kristian Noriega drove in two runs apiece. Starting pitcher Matt Parenteau took the loss after allowing seven runs in 1.2 innings.

Battle Creek beat Kokomo 3-1 on Saturday night. The Battle Jacks scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to break away from a 1-1 tie.

Nolan Christianson led Kokomo with two hits and an RBI. Kokomo starting pitcher Payton Graham had a strong outing, pitching six innings and allowing just one hit and one run. He struck out nine and walked two. Dolan Ramsey took the loss in relief.

The Jackrabbits are off today. They host the Rockford Rivets at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday.