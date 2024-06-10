Sports briefs for Monday, June 10

Sports Awards show is today at IUK

The Tribune will celebrate Howard County’s best from the 2023-24 school year today with the second annual Sports Awards ceremony at IU Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free and all are invited to attend.

We will name a Player of the Year for each sport and we’ll have some additional awards highlighted by overall Athlete of the Year for both boys and girls and Team of the Year for both boys and girls.

Devils’ Hare to play in golf state finals

Tipton’s Gavin Hare will play in the IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals following the disqualification of another player from the Muncie Central Regional, which was played on Thursday.

The state meet is on Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. Carroll’s Porter Dick also is in the field.

Jackrabbits snap losing streak

The Kokomo Jackrabbits beat the Royal Oak Leprechauns 11-6 on Sunday in front of 813 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

The Jackrabbits rallied late to snap a six-game losing streak. They trailed 6-2 before scoring three runs in the seventh inning and six more runs in the eighth.

Jack Anderson and J.J. Dutton and drove in four runs apiece for Kokomo and Bodee Wright drove in two. Anderson was 3 for 5 with a home run and three runs scored and Dutton had a homer and two runs. Wright was 3 for 5 with a triple.

Aiden Berggren earned the win.

Kokomo (2-10) hosts Royal Oak at 7:05 p.m. today.

Officials earn spots in tourney games

Four members of the North Central Officials Association earned selections to work tournament events on Saturday.

In the IHSAA Softball State Finals at Purdue’s Bittinger Stadium, Chad Myers worked the Class A game and Paul Williams worked the Class 3A game. In baseball semistates, Dan Adams was part of the officiating lineup at Lafayette Jeff (Class 4A North) and Brian Elliott was part of the lineup at Mooresville (Class 4A South).

Sixers split games in Sunday action

The Kokomo Post 6 senior baseball team took a split of two games on Sunday at Highland Park.

First, Lafayette Post 11 beat Kokomo 5-1. Dylan Pearson, who drove in the Sixers’ lone run, took the pitching loss.

Next, Kokomo beat the Lake Station Post 100 Expos 4-3. Cayden Calloway went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, Isaac Russell was 2 for 2 with a double, Logan Dockemeyer was 1 for 2 with an RBI and winning pitcher Collin Otto also was 1 for 2. Otto pitched four innings in relief, allowed two hits and one earned run, struck out five and walked three.

Sixers coach Nathan Kirk credited Ian Woods for providing a spark. He was called up from the junior team as an injury fill-in.

“He came in in the bottom of the seventh inning as a pinch-hitter to give us a sac fly to score Collin Otto [for the go-ahead run],” Kirk said.

• The Sixers hosted Princeton Post 25 in a doubleheader on Saturday and came away with a split.

Troy Smith pitched Kokomo to a 5-1 win in the opener, giving Kirk his first win as the Sixers’ skipper. Smith pitched seven innings (93 pitches), allowed three hits and one run, struck out seven and walked two.

“Troy Smith was dominant,” Kirk said. “He was able to keep the other team to just one run and our defense played an incredible game behind him.”

Russell went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Sixers’ seven-hit attack. Calloway had a triple and Pearson had a double.

In the second game, Princeton beat Kokomo 11-6. Kokomo rallied from 7-0 down to within 7-6, but could not complete the comeback. Russell was 2 for 3 with a double, Jayden Johnson was 2 for 4 with a double, Corbyn Sparling was 2 for 4 and Cooper Smith had a triple. Dockemeyer took the loss.