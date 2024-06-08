Sports briefs for Friday, June 7

Homestead wins golf regional

No. 6-ranked Homestead posted a score of 300 to win the IHSAA Warsaw Boys Golf Regional on Thursday at Stonehenge G.C. No. 11 Leo was second with 309 and Warsaw was third with 310. The top three teams advance to the State Finals.

Northwestern was 10th to lead the three KT-area squads in the 15-team field. The Tigers shot 339. Western (361) was 12th and Lewis Cass (383) was 14th.

Leo’s Caden Matthias defeated Westview’s Luke Haarer in a playoff for medalist after both 71s.

Hudson Whaley led Northwestern and finished 12th overall with a 76 and the Tigers also counted Lucas Miller’s 83, Sammy Shotwell’s 90 and Brayden Applegate’s 90.

Western’s top four scores came from Callen Szerdy (86), Ethan Fisher (87), Brody Fisher (88) and Brody Hobson (100). Cass’ four scores came from Rylan Stoller (83), Michael Myers (92), Brody Hillis (94) and Harrison Clark (114).

Kokomo’s Canaan Horner (99) and Peru’s Karter Schwartz (91) and Mason Camden (91) played as individuals.

• Tipton’s Gavin Hare played as an individual in the Muncie Central Regional on Thursday at the Players Club. Hare shot a 76, two shots back of the third of three individual qualifiers for the State Finals.

Team-wise, the Hamilton County trio of No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern (297), No. 9 Noblesville (305) and Fishers (316) finished 1-2-3 and advanced to state.

Jackrabbits fall to 1-9 with loss

The Kalamazoo Growlers beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 3-2 on Thursday night in front of 526 fans at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. The Growlers scored two runs in the top of the first inning and kept the lead the rest of the way.

Luke Matthews, David Ayers and Derek Seigneur had two hits apiece for Kokomo, which dropped to 1-9. Jack Dupuis drove in a run.

Starting pitcher Frederick Romano took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowed four hits and two runs, struck out six and walked one.

Kokomo visits Kalamazoo for games tonight and Saturday.