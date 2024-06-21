Sports briefs for Friday, June 21

Vipers’ season finale is Sunday at KHS

The Kokomo Vipers FC soccer team will play its season finale on Sunday when the Vipers host the Indy Gladiators at 3 p.m. at Kokomo High School. Festivities include a pre-game juggling competition against a Viper player and a signed ball giveaway.

Tickest are available online at kokomovipersfc.com or at the gate. The Vipers are in their inaugural season of play, competing in the United Premier Soccer League.

Tipton’s Conaway to play at Stetson

Tipton High School product Maverick Conaway has signed to play for the Stetson men’s golf team, the Florida university announced Thursday via its men’s golf Instagram account.

Conaway is transferring from the University of Indianapolis to Stetson. He was a freshman at UIndy this past school year, averaging 72.6 strokes in 36 rounds for the Greyhounds. He was the individual winner of the Nemacolin Intercollegiate tournament and finished second in two more tourneys.

Stetson is an NCAA Division I school located in DeLand, Florida. It’s a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

KHS selling all-sports tickets, club membershipKokomo High School’s athletic department is taking applications to buy all-sports tickets as well as for the Wildkat Booster Club.

All-sports tickets are $90 for adults, $50 for Kokomo School Corp. retirees, free for current KSC staffers until Aug. 16, or $30 for KSC staffers after Aug. 16, $30 for students until Aug. 16 and $60 after that date, and $60 for senior citizens (age 65 and older).

Additionally, boys basketball-only tickets are $50, girls basketball-only tickets are $50. Parking passes for boys and girls basketball are available for $20.

For an all-sports ticket application, visit or contact the KHS athletic department.

The booster club is accepting donations from $1 to $10,000. The amount of all donations will remain anonymous. With any monetary contribution to the club, a booster can include the names of all the members of their immediate family into the club and each will be printed in the 2024-25 program books.

For more information contact the athletic department at 765-455-8053.

Rivets beat ’Rabbits with run in the 9th

The Rockford Rivets beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-3 on Thursday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, completing a rally from three runs down by scoring the decisive run in the top of the ninth inning.

The Jackrabbits led 3-0 through six innings with Jack Anderson, Lukas Farris driving in runs. Farris and Jack Dupuis each went 2 for 4 with a double to lead the Kokomo offense. Rockford battled back to a 3-3 tie after eight frames.

Kokomo’s Frederick Romano pitched five shutout innings with two hits, two walks and seven strikeouts but didn’t factor in the decision. Dolan Ramsey took the loss.

The Jackrabbits fell to 3-19. They hit the road today to visit the Kenosha Kingfish at 7:35 p.m. Kokomo time.