Sports briefs for Friday, June 14

Bidunga, Peckinpaugh receive NCC awards

The North Central Conference on Thursday named Kokomo senior Flory Bidunga its co-Boys Athlete of the Year and named Kokomo basketball coach John Peckinpaugh its Boys Coach of the Year.

Bidunga capped his Kokomo basketball career with another big season as he averaged 19 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.4 blocked shots per game and shot 81% from the field. A Kansas recruit, he was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball and a McDonald’s All-American. In soccer, he scored eight goals in 11 matches.

Bidunga shared the award with Harrison swimmer Matthew Klinge, who won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the state meet. The Ohio State recruit was a five-time state champion.

Peckinpaugh led the Kats to a 25-4 record, their second straight undefeated NCC title (8-0) and their third straight Sectional 7 title. Peckinpaugh has a 69-17 record in three seasons at Kokomo.

Adams part of crew for Class 2A final

Kokomo’s Dan Adams has been selected to work as part of the umpiring crew for the Class 2A game of the IHSAA Baseball State Finals. The game, pitting private school Illiana Christian vs. private school Providence, is set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Adams is a member of the North Central Officials Association.

Skateboarding clinic accepting signups

There are spots remaining in the Kokomo Parks and Rec Department’s Summer Skateboarding clinic, which is open to children ages 7-18. Prior experience is not necessary to participate.

The first class date is Thursday, June 20, and the other dates are July 11, July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1. All classes are 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Foster Park skateboard area, 721 W. Superior St.

The cost is $30 per child, which covers all five classes. Registration is open until Thursday or until all 15 spots are filled. To register, stop by the Parks office in Highland Park.

Questions may be directed to the Parks office at 765-456-7275.

Post 6 falls by 1 at Muncie Post 19

MUNCIE — Muncie Post 19 beat Kokomo Post 6 5-4 in a seven-inning game in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.

Dylan Pearson went 3 for 4 for the Sixers and Cooper Smith went 2 for 4. Jake Seuferer had a double.

Collin Otto took the pitching loss. He started and pitched three innings, allowed seven hits and four earned runs, struck out three and walked three.

Kokomo coach Nathan Kirk said the team is playing short handed.

“It’s unfortunately been the theme for the start of this season. We’ve had a couple guys out for a couple weeks, we had a kid dislocate his shoulder last weekend and another kid’s been sick for a couple days,” he said. “We’re trying to battle the injuries and sickness to get full strength.”

Kokomo (2-6) visits Napoleon, Ohio, on Saturday for a doubleheader. The Sixers host South Bend at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Highland Park.

Jackrabbits lose at Rockford

LOVES PARK, Ill. — The Rockford Rivets beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 11-7 in a Northwoods League game on Thursday.

Jack Anderson, Michael Flaherty and James led Kokomo (3-13) with two hits and an RBI apiece. Anderson and Oman each had a double. Starting pitcher Derek Cabrera took the loss.

The teams play again today at Rockford.