Sports briefs: Columbus "wins" Prospects Tournament; Red Wings fall in finale

Sep. 21—Columbus wins Prospects Tourney

TRAVERSE CITY — Officially, Columbus didn't win the NHL Prospects Tournament.

But the Blue Jackets posted the tournament's best record with a 4-0 finish. The Matthew Wuest Memorial Cup, given to the tournament winner, wasn't awarded because the event had a reduced field and not all the teams played the same number of games.

Columbus defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 in overtime Monday at Centre Ice Arena — the Blue Jackets' second OT victory over Toronto in the tourney — and finished as the only team with a 4-0-0 record, giving them unofficial "championship" bragging rights. Had it been official, it would've been the sixth time Columbus finished on top in northern Michigan.

Columbus forward Josh Dunne ended as the tournament's leading scorer, putting up seven points (three goals, four assists) in four contests.

Tied for second in scoring with six points each were the Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakov and Tyler Angle and Toronto's Mikhail Abramov.

Wings finish 1-2

TRAVERSE CITY — The Detroit Red Wings lost their NHL Prospect Tournament finale to the Blue Jackets 7-3 on Sunday night at Centre Ice Arena.

The Blue Jackets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and received a hat trick from Chinakhov, who finished the tournament with a record six goals. Detroit's goals came from 2015 fifth-round forward Chase Pearson, 2021 sixth-round center Pasquale Zito and undrafted defenseman Mason Ward.

Detroit finished the tournament with a 1-2 record.

Near the end of the first period, Red Wings defenseman Jared McIsaac was hit from behind into the boards by Blue Jackets forward James Malatesta, which caused McIsaac to lose consciousness. The team said McIsaac was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and had feeling in his extremities.

Peterson wins award

ALLENDALE — Glen lake grad and Grand Valley State sophomore quarterback Cade Peterson earned the GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Lakers' 45-24 victory over Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

Peterson completed 12-of-17 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 89 yards on four carries. Peterson opened the second half with a 69-yard run on GVSU's first play from scrimmage and accounted for 303 yards of total offense and two touchdowns for the game.

He completed passes to eight different receivers, including the first-ever collegiate pass and catch to younger brother Drew Peterson.

No. 9-ranked Grand Valley State (2-0) hits the road for a non-league game at Michigan Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Summer Splash returns to TC in '22

TRAVERSE CITY — The Summer Splash tennis tournament returns to its normal-scheduled weekend in 2022, being held June 17-19 next summer at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School.

The tournament includes divisions for men's, women's and mixed 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0 and open doubles.

Registration for the event starts Nov. 1. Cost is $48 per person. For more information or to register, visit northernmichigan.usta.com.

White Sox lose 4-3 to TigersDETROIT — Carlos Rodón was pulled after three rocky innings and the Chicago White Sox, closing in on the AL Central title, squandered a three-run lead in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Despite the defeat, Chicago's magic number to clinch the division dropped to two when second-place Cleveland was swept by Kansas City in a doubleheader.

The White Sox can wrap up their first AL Central crown in 13 years Tuesday — and secure a second consecutive playoff berth for the first time in franchise history — with a win over Detroit and another Indians loss to the Royals.

Harold Castro's eighth-inning single broke a 3-all tie for Detroit.

With two outs in the eighth, Craig Kimbrel (2-2) hit Robbie Grossman with a pitch. Grossman stole second and Castro drove a 2-2 pitch through the infield.

Drew Hutchison (2-1) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Tigers rookie Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his first career save, becoming the eighth Detroit reliever to earn a save this season.

Neither starter was involved in the decision.

Detroit's Matt Manning allowed three runs on four hits in five innings.

Rodón, pitching for the first time since Sept. 10, gave up three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six. The left-hander has been getting extended rest after his previous turn was pushed back because of shoulder soreness.

Rodón had won four straight starts.

Both teams scored three times in the third.

With the bases loaded and none out, Yoan Moncada grounded into a force at second, making it 1-0 with runners on the corners. Yasmani Grandal followed with a sacrifice fly and Eloy Jimenez put Chicago ahead 3-0 with an RBI double.

Detroit made it 3-1 on Victor Reyes' RBI single in the bottom of the inning, putting runners on the corners. Jonathan Schoop hit a grounder to second baseman Cesar Hernandez, who lunged to try to tag Reyes with his glove while holding the ball in his throwing hand.

His throw to first was too late to get Schoop, and a run scored as Reyes made it safely to second. He moved to third on a fly ball by Grossman and scored on Miguel Cabrera's sacrifice fly.

Much of the game was played in light rain, although it never got hard enough to cause a delay.

ANOTHER MILESTONE

Cabrera's third-inning sacrifice fly was the 1,800th RBI of his career, making him the 20th player to reach that mark since 1920.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their three-game series Tuesday afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for 6:40 pm, but has been changed to 1:10 p.m. to try to avoid expected rain in the area. Detroit's Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.13 ERA) will face Dallas Kuechel (8-9, 5.23).

