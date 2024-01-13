Sports Briefs

Jan. 13—GJHS basketball

Greensburg's eighth grade boys basketball team traveled to Lawrenceburg to play the Tigers. Levi Muckerheide hit a pair of free throws with :01.7 left on the game clock to seal the 47-45 victory over the Tigers.

Coach Robbins noted, "It was a great team victory."

For the Pirates, Sam Crowell finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Matthew Fields tallied 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Max Buening had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Muckerheide finished with six points and three rebounds. Brennan Noah scored two points. Mason Herpel pulled down seven rebounds.

Pirates at Brownstown Central

The Pirates travel to Brownstown Central Jan. 19. All of Brownstown Central's boys games are sold out for the season. Greensburg receives an allotment of tickets and the tickets must be purchase in advance.

For more information, visit https://greensburgpirates.com/Article/19076.

