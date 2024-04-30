Sports Briefs

Apr. 30—BHS tennis

The Lady Bulldogs tennis team posted a 3-2 win at Shelbyville. Annie Negovetich picked up a quick win 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles followed by a win at No. 1 doubles by Molly Meer and Ava Walsman.

With the match tied at 2-2, senior Isabelle Wonnell rallied to post the deciding victory. She lost the first set 6-2, but follow up winning a second set tie-breaker and then a super tie-breaker for the third set. Kate Bauer was the lone winner in the three JV matches.

ND golf

The Chargers traveled to Shadowood Golf Course Saturday to play in the Cougar Invitational, hosted by Trinity Lutheran. On a windy day, the course played tough for the entire field, keeping scores high. Shelbyville claimed first place while also having the meet medalist, Wischmeyer, who shot a 78.

Jack Koehne led the Chargers with a score of 82, which was good enough for fourth place individually. Austin Gould and Cooper Parmer both carded 89 and Owen Eldridge rounded out the top four with a score of 103. This brought the Chargers' total to 363, which was fourth place, but only 10 strokes off the leaders.

OA volleyball camp

Oldenburg Academy's summer volleyball camp will be June 3-6. Incoming fourth and fifth graders go from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Incoming sixth, seventh and eighth graders go from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $45 which includes a T-shirt.

Register online at https://www.oldenburgacademy.org/summer-camps.