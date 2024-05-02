Sports Briefs

May 2—ND golf

SHELBYVILLE — The Chargers traveled to Blue Bear Golf Course to take on Morristown and Columbus East's second team. Morristown only had three players, so they could not have a team score. North finished with 175 while Columbus East had 188.

Jack Koehne and Owen Eldridge both shot 43 to lead the Chargers. Austin Gould carded a 44 and Cooper Parmer provided the fourth score with a 45. Scott Morford shot 47 in is first varsity match of the year and Mason Morris shot 65.

GJHS golf

The Greensburg Junior High golf team hosted Central and Northside Middle Schools of Columbus Monday at the Greensburg Country Club. The Pirates won the match with a team score of 185. Second place was Northside Middle School with a 200 and third was Central Middle School with a 208.

Co-meet medalist was Jack Gindling with a 40. Other top scores for the Pirates included Harrison Yu 42, Noah Grossman 49, Ethan Koors 54 and Davis Scripture 54. Rounding out the Pirates scoring was Ella Kate Stewart with a 68.

NDJH boys track

The Chargers fell to the Benjamin Rush Middle School Cubs in track action. Jayden Lawrence took first place in the mile. Charlie Parmer took first in shot put and discus. Logan Summey placed second in his hurdles with a PR of 21.44. Simon Barber placed second in the 100, 200 and long jump. Hunter Nobbe finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:52.

The young Chargers defeated Southwestern 49-38.

Logan Summey placed fourth in the hurdles (21.97). Simon Barber crossed the line first in his 100 (12.63), 200 (26.78) and won the long jump at 15-3. Hayden Goolsby placed second in the 100 (13.28) and fourth in the 200 (28.64). Charlie Parmer was second in both the shot put (37-0) and discus (107-4).

Jayden Lawrence continues his streak in the mile, taking first placed (6:17). Caiden Ryan placed third in the 400 (1:15) and fourth in the long jump (12-0). The 4x100 team placed first (Hunter Nobbe, Hayden Goolsby, Charlie Parmer, and Simon Barber) with a time of 54.84. Hunter Nobbe won the 800 with a PR of 2:47. Clayton Ruf placed third in the high jump (4-2).