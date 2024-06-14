Sports Briefs

Jun. 14—GJHS soccer

Summer soccer conditioning for athletes interested in playing soccer at Greensburg Junior High School will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 17, June 21, June 26 and June 27 at the practice field.

Tryouts will run noon to 2 p.m. July 8-11.

South basketball

South Decatur Athletic Director Rodney Martin announced Josh Terwilleger as the new varsity boys basketball coach. Coach Terwilleger has coached junior high, varsity and served as the head women's coach at Cincinnati Christian University from 2003-08. Coach Terwilleger will be teaching special education at South.

Wilkison to IU

Ohio State transfer and Greensburg graduate Melina Wilkison is on the move. Wilkison is staying in the Big Ten, heading to Indiana University.

Boston leads Fever past Dream

George Bremer — CNHI Sports Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — In a game that featured the last three No. 1 overall WNBA Draft picks, Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever had the last laugh.

Boston tied her career high with 27 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, and Indiana rallied back after losing a big lead down the stretch to defeat the Atlanta Dream 91-84 on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"She was undeniable tonight," Fever head coach Christie Sides said. "I watched her warm up — in the back I can watch them warm up — and her warmup was different. She was more physical. I couldn't be more proud of her.

"I thought she played extremely well, really physical, didn't back down and finished. Great, great job at the rim tonight."

Boston pulled down an offensive rebound and scored with 2:07 remaining to cap a run in which she scored eight straight points for the Fever (4-10) and put her team in front to stay.