Sports Briefs

May 21—GJHS track

Members of the Greensburg Junior High School track team made the journey to the Indiana Middle State meet Saturday. The meet only allows so many in each event and it was an honor for them to qualify and compete at state.

Max Buening placed sixth and earned a medal in the pole vault for the Pirates. Jai Jackson placed 12th in the discus with a distance of 131-9 and 14th in the shot put at 42-0. Wyatt Yake was 27th in the 200 in 24.84. Josh Alexander finished 17 in the long jump with a distance of 17-5.25 and 32nd in the 100 at 12.47. The 4x100 relay team of Bently Sageser, Wyatt Yake, Josh Alexander and Max Buening finished 22nd in 48.62.

All-MHC softball

The Mid Hoosier Conference announced the all-conference softball players. Hauser's Andy Brunner was selected Coach of the Year.

South Decatur's Molly Eden was named first team All-MHC.

North Decatur's Sarah Swain was selected to the All-MHC first team.

All-MHC baseball

The Mid Hoosier Conference announced the all-conference baseball players. Hauser's Nate Long was selected Coach of the Year.

For South Decatur, Corey Nugent, Devin Pate, Colby Rathburn and JP Scudder were all named first team All-MHC.

The Chargers had two selections to the All-MHC team — Nolan Burkhart and Xander Jones.

SDJH track

South Decatur eighth grader Kate Schoettmer competed in the Indiana Middle School State Track & Field meet Saturday. Schoettmer clocked a time of 16.64 to place 11th of 34 girls in the 100 hurdles.

NDJH baseball

North Decatur Junior High Chargers baseball team rallied to knock off Morristown 12-7 Saturday. This ends the Chargers season at 5-5.

North's Wyatt Reisman started on the mound and he allowed four hits and five runs through four innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Kipton Ruf pitched in relief.

The Chargers rallied to tie the game in the fourth on a home run by Henry Kinker. North then scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth en route to the win. Noah Wade's double drove in two runs in the fifth.

Reisman led the Chargers with two hits. Kinker and Wade each drove in two runs for the Chargers. Elliot Thackery, Aiden Courtney, Kipton Ruf and Hunter Fruchtnicht all chipped in with a hit.

NDJH golf

The North Decatur junior high golf team traveled to Arbor Crossing to face Connersville and Jac-Cen-Del on the front nine for the final match of the season. Connersville won the match with a team score of 192. JCD finished second with 224 followed closely by the Chargers with 226.

For North, Kobe Hoeing finished second overall with a season low 45. Ross Gorrell shot a 52 followed by Andrew Wallpe 60 and Wyatt Moore 69.

Batesville baseball

The Bulldogs went 2-1 in the last three games. Batesville swept Rushville 8-7 and 8-5.

Batesville lost 4-0 to Westfield. Carson Schneider and Conner Drake each had a single for Batesville.

Rushville baseball

The Lions capped the regular season with a 4-3 win over visiting Oldenburg Academy.

Rushville was limited to a pair of hits, but took advantage of five walks, two hit by pitch and seven stolen bases.

Keegan Bowles had a hit and RBI. Nicholas Bowles added the other hit for the Lions.