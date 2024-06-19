Sports Briefs

Jun. 19—West commits to Belmont

Greensburg's Leah West announced her verbal commitment to Belmont University. West is a member of GCHS Class of 2025 and will be a Bruin in the fall of 2025, continuing her academic and athletic careers at Belmont.

GJHS soccer

Summer soccer conditioning for athletes interested in playing soccer at Greensburg Junior High School will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 21, June 26 and June 27 at the practice field.

Tryouts will run noon to 2 p.m. July 8-11.

