Sports Briefs

Jun. 25—Charger basketball

North Decatur's boys basketball program is hosting a benefit ride Aug. 3 to help raise money for the program.

Registration is at 12:30 p.m. and departure is at 1 p.m. The ride is open to all road legal vehicles and starts at North Decatur High School. There is no entry fee. A free will donation is welcome.

The first stop will be St. Paul with the second stop at Oldenburg and final stop at Lake Santee. Food will be available for purchase. There will also be a 50/50 drawing at each location.

Families and businesses can join the Charger Hoops Club as a part of the free will donation. Platinum membership is $750 followed by Gold Membership $500, Silver Membership $300 and Bronze Membership $100. All members will be recognized at ND home game programs.

For more information, contact Coach Metz at pjmetz@decaturco.k12.in.us.

GJHS soccer

Summer soccer conditioning for athletes interested in playing soccer at Greensburg Junior High School will continue from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 26 and June 27 at the practice field.

Tryouts will run noon to 2 p.m. July 8-11.

