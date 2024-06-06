Sports Briefs

Jun. 6—Barada second at state finals

In the IHSAA girls track and field state finals in Bloomington, Bloomington South's Elisabeth (Ellie) Winship Barada set the fastest time for a sophomore in the nation in the 800. Her time was 2:06:78. She was the runner-up in the event to senior Nicki Southerland from Delta, who had a winning time of 2:06:50. Southerland will run for Notre Dame next year.

Participants are ranked nationally according to their year in high school. As the two girls crossed the finish line, Barada was only one stride behind Southerland while breaking her own high school record time by more than five seconds.

Ellie is the daughter of Jon and Brooke Barada of Bloomington and the granddaughter of Paul and Connie Barada of Rushville.

Softball Academic All-State

Greensburg senior Carlee Adams earned Academic All-State from the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana.

Rushville's Kylie Gray was named to the Academic All-State team from the SCAI. Fellow Lady Lion Katelyn Asher was named Academic All-State Honorable Mention.

Mt. Lawn Speedway

Midwest Legends will join the Modifieds, Crown Vics, Stock Compacts and Pro Compacts Saturday night at Mt. Lawn Speedway.

A Legend racing car is a type of race car used in the Legends Car Racing series, which is a popular form of automobile racing in the United States. These cars are 5/8-scale replicas of American automobiles from the 1930s and 1940s. They are designed to provide an affordable and competitive racing experience for drivers of all ages and skill levels.

The pit gate opens at 2 p.m. with practice and grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m. and racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $10 with 8-and-under free.

Mt. Lawn is located at 1494 S CR 400 W, just 5 miles west of New Castle.