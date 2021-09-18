Sports Briefs

Sep. 18—BHS golf

The Batesville Lady Bulldogs defeated the East Central Lady Trojans at Hillcrest by a score of 168-232.

Batesville was led by Emma Weiler with a 38. Addyson Weiler finished with 40 followed by Josie Meyer 42 and Chloe Murphy 48.

BRMS cross country

The BRMS Cross Country team travel to Blue River Park on Thursday for a matchup with the Shelbyville Golden Bears.

For the girls, Rushville's Mikayla Herbert claimed victory with a time of 13:57. She was followed by three more Lady Cub runners as BRMS took the top four spots. Josie Corn was second, Melaney Mahan third and Kiara Flannery fourth. Jentri Wallace finished seventh. Kendra Jacobs was eighth. Lexi Keith ran a personal best time on a very tough course to finish 15th. Stormie Degner finished 16th. The Lady Cubs took the win 17-41.

For the boys, Logan Jacobs led the way for the Cubs with a third place finish. Nathan King followed close behind in fourth. Grant Cameron and Caleb Schelle took sixth and seventh respectively. Kyle Jacobs finished 10th. Trent Gossett ran to a 14th place finish. Hunter Evans was the only BRMS boys runner to have his personal best time as he finished 17th.

BMS cross country

Batesville Middle School hosted a 3-way cross country meet with South Dearborn and Franklin County Thursday evening. Both the girls and boys teams won the team competitions. The girls team started strong, taking the top nine spots led by Charlotte Trossman who crossed the finish line first with a time of 13:14. Additional BMS girls earning ribbons include Hilary Ziegler second, Maycee Holtkamp third, Candace Shane fourth, Jayla Bedel fifth, Caitlin Raver sixth, Hailey Pierson seventh, Belle Young eighth and Katelyn Fullenkamp ninth.

The BMS boy's cross country team also had a solid run with Cannon Clark winning the meet with a time of 11:14. Also earning a place in the top 10 were Lincoln Garrett second, Landon Raver third, Cash Myers fourth, Howard Hund sixth, Levi Essick eighth, Winston Garrett ninth and Abe Trossman 10th.

JCD golf

Jac-Cen-Del faced South Dearborn in golf action. The Lady Eagles do not have a complete team for a team score.

JCD's Tracy McKittrick earned meet medalist honors with a personal best 44. Ally Mosier was next for JCD with 62. Emma Wagner finished with 65.

BMS volleyball

The seventh grade BMS volleyball team had a strong start against East Central charging to a 6-0 lead. The team continued to play well and won 25-17, 25-13. Leading all servers was Caitlyn Fox with 20- for-20 serving, earning 17 points. Brooke Wilhelm added 10 points, including six aces. Ella Weber chipped in three points. Maddie Haskamp and Alexis Gallagher each earned one point. In the front row, Ella King and Katie Wirth had two kills each. Weber and Wilhelm each had one kill. There was solid passing from Eliza Weiler, Alexis Gallagher, Leigh Hertel, and Madi Meyer. Also contributing to the win was Ellie Westerfeld, Sydney Campbell, and Claire Niese. The Lady Bulldogs are now 6-0.

The BMS eighth grade volleyball team improved to 6-0, earning a 2-set road victory over East Central 25-22 and 25-7. According to Coach Prickel, after a strong start at the net in set one, the team was inconsistent with both serve and serve reception. At game point, the Lady Bulldogs missed a serve yet again. The Trojans scored five unanswered points in between two timeouts before BMS earned the side out for the victory.

In set two, the Lady Dogs bounced back and were in control from start to finish with strong service runs and an aggressive attack. Reesa Zimmerman was 12-for-12 from the service line earning 10 points including an ace. Anya Richey and Ava Walsman each chipped in with six points. Addison Luers scored four service points, including three aces. Grace Walter had eight kills and a stuff block. In the front line, Zimmerman added three kills, Luers two kills, and Jade Martin the kill for match point.

The seventh grade defeated St. Louis 25-21, 25-9. Sydney Campbell and Brooke Wilhelm had two kills each. Maddie Haskamp, Claire Niese, and Ella King contributed one kill each. Serving was led by Caitlyn Fox with 10 points. Maddie Haskamp and Ella King had six points each. Ella Weber added five points. Brooke Wilhelm pitched in four points. The team is now 7-0.

The eighth grade team knocked off St. Louis 25-23, 25-20. Jade Martin scored eight points including three aces. Addison Luers was perfect on all nine of her service attempts earning six points including an ace. Grace Walter and Reesa Zimmerman chipped in with five and four points respectively. Walter was the most aggressive attacker with seven kills in the front line. Martin had three good spikes and Briley Broshears had two good attacks late in the set. Macy Young provided a spark with a well-placed spike down the line. The team remains undefeated at 7-0 for the season.

GJHS football

Greensburg's eighth-grade football lost to Triton Central 34-6. The young Pirates lone touchdown came from Karson Templeton's 34-yard pass to Holden Sweet.

NDJH volleyball

The Lady Chargers eighth-grade volleyball team fell to Southwestern 25-18, 25-18 and lost to Jac-Cen-Del 25-14, 25-19.

The seventh-grade Lady Chargers defeated Southwestern 25-11, 25-21.

Ellie Johnson led the first set in serving with 10 points. Sarah Moeller led the second set with seven points.

The seventh grade defeated JCD 25-17, 25-15.

Sarah Moeller led serving in the first set with 10 points. Abby Custer led the second set with 9pts. Miley Scudder was strong at the net leading in blocks and kills. Maggie Burkhart les the team in assists.

The seventh grade defeated Greensburg in three sets 25-22, 18-25, 15-10. Makala Sheath led the team in serves with 10 points. Sarah Moeller served an ace to win the third set.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com