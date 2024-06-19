Sports Briefs

Jun. 18—GJHS soccer

Summer soccer conditioning for athletes interested in playing soccer at Greensburg Junior High School will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 21, June 26 and June 27 at the practice field.

Tryouts will run noon to 2 p.m. July 8-11.

Mt. Lawn Speedway

Fans will have a chance to go onto the racing surface at Mt. Lawn Speedway to meet with their favorite drivers, get their autograph and take photos Saturday. The on-track activities will start at 6:20 p.m. and continue until the 7 p.m. race time.

Modifieds, Crown Vics, Stock Compacts and Pro Compacts will make up the racing program. The Modified class has been the most hotly contested division as five different winners have been in victory lane in the five races held this season — Austin Evans (Opening Night), Chase Lane (Week 2), Andrew Evans (Week 3), Brent Butler (Week 4) and Brent Sutton (Week 5). Only Andrew Evans had been in victory lane at Mt. Lawn before this year. The other four will remember 2024 as their first feature win.

A giant fireworks program will be conducted immediately after the races are completed.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults with kids 8-and-under free. Mt. Lawn is located at 1494 S CR 400 W just five miles west of New Castle.

