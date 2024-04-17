Sports Briefs

Apr. 16—Pirates golf

Greensburg's golf team found enough time between to rainy conditions to host EIAC foe Connersville Friday at the Greensburg Country Club. The Pirates edged the Spartans by one stroke 168-169.

Greensburg's Colten Schroeder was the medalist by carding a 38.

Hunter Springmeyer was one shot back with 39. Brant Acra fired a 43. Kaden Acton finished with a 48. Logan Simpson was a shot back with 49.

Reece Chapman had a 51 followed by Cooper Williams 52 and Lewis 61.

Batesville tennis

The Lady Bulldogs tennis team fell to East Central 3-2.

Batesville picked up victories at both doubles positions. Molly Meer and Ava Walsman teamed up for a two-set win at No. 1 doubles, defeating Kayla Craig and Maddie Noel 6-2, 6-4. Grace Walter and Kate Bauer were 7-5, 6-3 winners over Eva Steinmetz and Olivia Rosemeyer at No. 2 doubles.

Isabelle Wonnell lost at No. 1 singles to Payton Pies. Josie Meyer was defeated 6-1, 6-3 by Kelsey Scholl at No. 2, while Adalynn Fledderman was defeated 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.

The BHS junior varsity team was a 3-2 winner over the Trojans. Aurora Mertz and Ella Wolters teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles as did Liv Maddock and Ella Carpenter at No. 2 doubles. The third win came a No. 3 singles by Lucy Abplanalp.

NDJH Lady Chargers

The North Decatur Junior High Lady Chargers track team able to compete in the first meet of the season. Ellie Metz won first place in the discus throw with a new personal best of 82-7. Chloe Kramer placed third in shot put with a distance of 22-1. Keiran Lusk placed third in the 400 and 100. Sophie Rohls took first place in the 400 with a time of 1:13. Norah Amberger was first in long jump with a distance of 12-3. Avery Weisenbach placed second in long jump with a distance of 11-9. Jessie Biltz placed third in the 800 in 3:16. Makayla Tebbe placed third in hurdles with a time of 21.08.