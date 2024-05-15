Sports Briefs

May 14—Girls on the Run

Girls from South Decatur Elementary participated in the Girls on the Run race in Batesville Saturday. South had 11 girls participate this spring and sixth grade teacher Emma Morrison and high school teacher Sariina Kalli were the coaches. The elementary roster consisted of Kali Asche, Bailey Blasdel, Macy Coon, McKinley Denney, Leeya Emery, Alice Fromer, Lyra Hessing, Ellie Pritchett, Rose Schwering, Keira Troutman and Lydia Williams.

Several South high school runners participated as running buddies: Kaiden Asche, Andrea Brogan, Kate Schoettmer, Mary Schwering, Kenzie Troutman and Clair Schoettmer. A few of our girls also had parents jump in to support their kids on the 3-mile adventure.

Lady Pirates tennis

Greensburg's Janae Comer and Mya Comer earned an Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Championship and All-Conference honors after defeating Connersville's Grace Kelly and Sarah Cogar in Saturday's individual conference tournament in Greensburg.

After drawing an opening round bye, the Comers defeated East Central's Kayla Craig and Olivia Rosemeyer 6-0, 6-1. In the championship match, the sisters won 6-1, 6-0.

Greensburg's Mary Harmon took second place at No. 1 singles to earn All-EIAC honors. Harmon was defeated in the championship match by East Central's Peyton Pies 6-2, 6-3.

The Lady Pirates kick off postseason play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Columbus North.

NDJH golf

Friday, the North Decatur junior high golf team faced Greensburg and St. Mary's at North Branch on the Bridge Nine. Greensburg won the match with 180 followed by St. Mary's with 198 and the Chargers finished third with 224.

The Chargers were led by Ross Gorrell with a season low of 47 and tied for third overall. Kobe Hoeing shot 52, Andrew Wallpe 62 and Wyatt Moore 63.

Charger Open

The annual Charger Open golf outing will take place at 1 p.m. June 15 at North Branch Golf Course.

Interested teams or sponsors should contact either a North Decatur varsity coach, athletic secretary Brenda Reed or athletic director Scott Johnson.

There are various levels of sponsorships. Teams are $300 each which includes greens fees, a cart and a meal.