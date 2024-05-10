Sports Briefs

May 9—Charger Open

The annual Charger Open golf outing will take place at 1 p.m. June 15 at North Branch Golf Course.

Interested teams or sponsors should contact either a North Decatur varsity coach, athletic secretary Brenda Reed or athletic director Scott Johnson.

There are various levels of sponsorships. Teams are $300 each which includes greens fees, a cart and a meal.

NDJH track

The Lady Chargers finished second in the MHC track meet.

For the Lady Chargers, Avery Weisenbach placed fifth in the 100 and ninth in the 200. Hazel Rosenberger placed sixth in the 100 and fifth in the hurdles. Josie Weinning was fifth in the 200 and fourth in the 1600. Norah Amberger took second in the 1600, seventh in the high jump and fourth in the long jump. Keiran Lusk finished second in the 400.

Sophie Rohls placed fourth in the 400, sixth in shot put and first in the high jump. Jessie Biltz placed fifth in the 800. Makayla Tebbe was sixth in the 800 and fourth in the hurdles. Ellie Metz finished second in the discus. Serienity Eicher placed sixth in the discus. Chloe Krammer was ninth in shot put. North's 4x100 relay team crossed the line fourth place and the 4x400 relay team placed third.

The Lady Chargers won a tri-meet with St. Louis and Southwestern. North had 63 followed by St. Louis 59 and Southwestern 4.

Results for North included, Makayla Tebbe second in the hurdles and third in the 800; Halzel Rosenberger third in the hurdles and 100; Norah Amberger second in the 1600, fourth in the high jump and third in the long jump; Josie Weinning third in the 1600 and second in the 200; Keiran Lusk first in the 400; Sophie Rohls third in the 400, second in the shot put and first in the high jump; Jessie Biltz second in the 800; Avery Weisenbach second in the 100, third in the 200 and second in the long jump; Chloe Krammer third in shot put and fourth in discus; and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams second.

NDJH golf

The North Decatur junior high golf team traveled to Shadowood Golf Course to face Immanuel Lutheran on the front nine. It was a close match with Immanuel Lutheran taking the victory with 224 over the Chargers 229. Individual medalist for the evening was Brody from Immanuel Lutheran with 39.

North was led by Kobe Hoeing with 51 followed by Andrew Wallpe 52, Ross Gorrell 59 and Wyatt Moore 67 to complete the team score.

The Chargers face Greensburg and St. Mary's at North Branch Friday.