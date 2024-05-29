Sports Briefs

May 28—Pirates golf

Columbus East traveled to Greensburg to take on the Pirates at the Greensburg Country Club, the site of Friday's sectional. The Olympians were comfortable on the course, defeating Greensburg 160-170.

Columbus East's Carter Greene earned medalist honors by carding a 38.

Colten Schroeder led the way for the Pirates with a 40. Brant Acra and Reece Chapman both finished with 43. Logan Simpson carded a 44 to round out the varsity scoring for Greensburg.

Hunter Springmeyer finished with 45. Kaden Acton and Keegan Lewis both had 50.

The Pirates are back on the course Tuesday, hosting Batesville and Milan in the final tune-up before Friday's sectional.

Baseball Sectional 29

LAWRENCEBURG — Greensburg and Batesville picked up sectional semifinal wins Saturday. The win moved both teams to the sectional title game Monday (Game after deadline. Check out greensburgdailynews.com or Thursday's print edition of the Greensburg Daily News for more on the game).

Greensburg scored six runs in the top of the first inning and seven runs in the top of the fourth en route to knocking off Connersville 13-1.

Caleb Greiwe and Ethan Smith led the offense with three hits. Smith drove in four runs. Greiwe and Chase Tekulve pitched for the Pirates.

Batesville's Eli Lochinger allowed no earned runs on four hits and one walk through seven innings as the Bulldogs defeated Franklin County 7-1 in the semifinal.

Dane Dudley, Carson Schneider and Alex Krekeler all had two hits. Schneider drove in two runs.

Softball Sectional 60

Following North Decatur's win over Jac-Cen-Del in the softball sectional final, the Sectional 60 All-Sectional team was announced.

North's Kennedy Stier and Sarah Swain shared MPV honors.

Others on the all-sectional team included Waldron's Breanna Barton, South Decatur's Lydia Witkemper, Oldenburg's Kira Sims, JCD's Ashlynn Moorman, JCD's Abbie Schmidt, JCD's Bailey Groth, North's Madison Rohls and North's Emma Schoettmer.