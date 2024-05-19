Sports Briefs

May 18—Pirates baseball

Greensburg scored three runs in the fourth inning and made it hold up for a 3-2 over visiting Connersville. Justin Adkins started for the Pirates, allowing one earned run in 6.2 innings on five hits and one walk while striking out nine. Gavin Owens earned the save. Owens also drove in two of the Pirates' three runs on a home run. Caleb Greiwe contributed two hits.

ND at SD baseball

South Decatur scored in each of the first four innings en route to a 12-0 win over North Decatur.

South's Devin Pate pitched all five innings, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 12. Corey Nugent (double), Brock Lane (double) and Colby Rathburn all had three hits for South.

Tyler Dean had two of North's three hits. Xander Jones had the other hit. Kamdenn McKinney and Eli Trenkamp both pitched for North.

Batesville softball

The Batesville varsity softball team lost to Franklin County 3-0. Caitlyn Fox, Calli Fletcher, Ava Hilbert, Kylee McCray, Natasha Fowler and Claire Saner all had one hit for the Lady Bulldogs. Score was 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. McCray pitched a great game, according to coach Gene Cooney. He also cited Roth , Hilbert, Fletcher, and Fox with great plays.

Batesville fell to Lawrenceburg 19-2.

For Batesville, Caitlyn Fox was 2-for-3 at the plate with her first career over the fence home run to go with two runs scored an a stolen base. Calli Fletcher had a single and Ava Hilbert added a double.

Batesville baseball

A run in the top of the fifth and one in the top of the sixth gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 win over South Dearborn.

Brayden Maple and Carson Schneider both doubled for the Bulldogs. Carter Bohman and Schneider both had two hits.

Jack Grunkemeyer got the win, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out 11.

Lady Pirates softball

A 5-run fourth inning lifted visiting Greensburg past Franklin County 6-1.

Harper Adams got the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out 13. Adams also had a double and drove in two runs.

Emma McQueen, Alexis Condon and Kirkley Lowe all had a single.

ND at SD softball

Host South Decatur scored four runs through the final three at-bats, but could not overcome the Lady Chargers early lead, falling 10-4.

North's Sarah Swain got the win in the circle. South's Lydia Witkemper suffered the loss.

South had nine hits. Witkemper (double) and Paige Paton both had two hits. Molly Eden, Brooklyn Powers, Piper Phelps, Miley Ward and Delaney Caplinger all had one hit.

For North, Kennedy Stier, Madison Rohls, Carmen Thackery, Kendall Hostkoetter and Libby Crawford all had two hits.

Rushville softball

Visiting Connersville got home runs from Rayleigh Bresher and Emily Moster to lead the Lady Spartans to a 12-1 win over Rushville.

Becca Tabeling took the loss in the circle. Kylie Gray also pitched for the Lady Lions.

Makenna Ripberger led the offense with two doubles and an RBI. Karma Wilson and Gray both added a single.

Rushville baseball

Franklin County scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close out a 10-0 win over Rushville.

The Lions had two hits — a single by Damion Trueblood and single by Nicholas Bowles. Trent Smith, Mo Manghelli and Josh Wainwright all pitched for the Lions.

Charger Open

The annual Charger Open golf outing will take place at 1 p.m. June 15 at North Branch Golf Course.

Interested teams or sponsors should contact either a North Decatur varsity coach, athletic secretary Brenda Reed or athletic director Scott Johnson.

There are various levels of sponsorships. Teams are $300 each which includes greens fees, a cart and a meal.