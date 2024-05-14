Sports Briefs

May 13—WeBo Baseball

The Western Boone baseball team split two games with Clinton Central on Saturday, winning game one 18-9 and falling 19-7 in game two.

In game one, Luke Jackson went 4-for-5 with six RBIs, four runs scored, a home run and two doubles. Gavin Hawkins went 4-for-5 with four runs scored.

Cole Wiley and Owen Howe each had two hits, with Howe having three RBIs. Jackson Grimes was 0-1 with three walks.

Grimes pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on one hit. He struck out six.

In game two, Carter Marcum was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Howe was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Bryce Kopriva went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored.

The Stars picked up a senior night win over Southmont on Monday.

Jackson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles. Jackson Grimes was 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and three runs scored.

Quinn Westerfeld allowed one unearned run on three hits, striking out six.

Lebanon Baseball

The Lebanon baseball team topped Danville 5-2 in the first game of a double header on their senior night.

Bryce Nelson, Corbin Wells, Chase Rubi and Jack Ferrell had hits. Rubi had three RBIs.

Well got the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in 6.1 innings. He struck out 11.

Ferrell got the save, striking out the only two batters he faced.

Zionsville Softball

The Zionsville softball team topped Franklin Central 3-1 on Saturday.

Kaylee Baxter was 3-for-3.

Leah Helton was 3-for-4 an Sylvia Mudis was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

Emma Vargo hit a solo home run.

Helton allowed an unearned run on three hits. She struck out eight.

The Eagles return to action on Tuesday at Noblesville.

Zionsville Tennis

The Zionsville tennis team won the Culver Academy Invite on Saturday.

They topped Kokomo 5-0 in the opening match.

At No. 1 singles, Lucy King defeated Raigan Heflin 6-0, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Sudhi Murugesan defeated Ellen Callane 6-2, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Sydney Holley defeated Claire Callane 6-1, 6-1,

At No. 1 doubles, Ellery Walpole/Shuyang Li defeated Mia Federspill/Avi Pollard 6-0, 6-4 and at No. 2 doubles, Kyla Gomez/Zoe Chappell defeated Allie Cothern/Helen Qiu 6-0, 6-0.

In the championship match, Zionsville won 4-1 over Culver.

At No. 1 singles, Meera Desai defeated Zionsville's Ayla Gomez 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Sudhi Murugesan defeated Winnie Ma 6-4, 6-7 (8), 10-7 and at No. 3 singles, Sydney Holley defeated Natalie Woo 6-1, 6-4.

At No. 1 doubles, Ellery Walpole/Shuyang Li defeated Charlotte LeMieux/Paulina Tavarez 6-4, 6-3 and at No. 2 doubles, Kyla Gomez/Zoe Chappell defeated Dani Ruiz Gonzalez/Olli Devilliers 6-2, 6-2.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.