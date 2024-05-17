Sports Briefs

May 16—GJHS golf

The Greensburg Junior High golf team finished the season with a 20-2 record by winning the county meet at North Branch against North Decatur and St. Mary's.

The Pirates won with a team score of 180. St. Mary's finished second with a 198 followed by North Decatur with a 224.

Co-meet medalists were Greensburg's Harrison Yu and Jack Gindling, each shooting a 41. Other top scores for the Pirates included Noah Grossman 47 and Davis Scripture 51. Other scores for the Pirates were Ethan Koors 54, Ella Kate Stewart 66 and Haileigh Stewart 69.

NDJH baseball

North Decatur's junior high baseball team defeated Waldron 11-1.

Kipton Ruf started on the mound for the Chargers, allowing two hits, two walks and one run while striking outs two through three innings. Hunter Fruchtnicht tossed two innings, allowing no runs.

North had 14 hits. Ashton Murray, Kinker, and Ruf each collected three hits for the Chargers. Fruchtnicht went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Izaiah Yoder, Aiden Courtney and Elliot Thackery rounded out the hitting attack with one hit each.

The Chargers fell to Switzerland County 15-13.

Wyatt Reisman pitched 2.1 innings, allowing six hit and two walks while striking out six. Kinker and Ruf pitched in relief.

The Chargers had eight hits. Fruchtnicht, Reisman, Kinker, Ruf, Elmer Rennekamp, Noah Wade and Liam Berkemeier all had a hit.. Kinker, Wade and Reisman each drove in two runs.

Charger Open

The annual Charger Open golf outing will take place at 1 p.m. June 15 at North Branch Golf Course.

Interested teams or sponsors should contact either a North Decatur varsity coach, athletic secretary Brenda Reed or athletic director Scott Johnson.

There are various levels of sponsorships. Teams are $300 each which includes greens fees, a cart and a meal.