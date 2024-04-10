Sports Briefs

Apr. 9—CRYSA Soccer Camp set for June 3-7

The Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer Association's annual camp will be June 3-7 at Duer Soccer Complex.

The event is for children 5-17 years of age with a registration fee of $70 for half-day participation and $115 for full days. Children 5-6 years old will be half days only.

An elite camp for children 11-17 years old will also be held and will cost $165.

To register, visit the Crossville Parks Department at 837 Industrial Blvd. in Crossville.

2024 Jonah's Joy has busy schedule

Officials with local organization Jonah's Joy have been very busy.

They are making final plans for the group's annual golf scramble June 8 at the Dorchester Golf Course. Tee off is set for 8 a.m.

Registration will begin that day at 7 a.m.

Jonah's Joy wants to meet the goal of raising $5,000 or more for the 2024 "Transforming Trauma to Triumph" Bike-a-thon.

Interested individuals or businesses can make donations at www.JonahsJoy.org through PayPal, call 931-456-8600, ext. 1 or email JonahsJoy@gmail.com.

Sponsorship forms can be downloaded at www.JonahsJoy.org/events.

Hall of Famer Holdsclaw to speak in Crossville

Former University of Tennessee basketball standout and ex-WNBA all-star Chamique Holdsclaw will be coming to Crossville this weekend to speak at the 2024 Character Banquet.

The event is sponsored by the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and EventsCouncil and will be held April 13 at the Community Complex. Festivities are set to begin at 6 p.m.

For more information, email campnak@icloud.com.

TWRA to combine hunting, fishing guides

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be introducing a combined hunting and fishing guide which be available by Aug. 1. The guide will be available in print and digital format online and having all the regulations in one publication.

Due to increases in printing and shipping costs, the combination guide will ensure the agency is making the best possible use of funding,while still providing a consistent and reliable supply of guides to license vendors, hunters, and anglers

A digital version of the current fishing regulations which went into effect March 1 for 2024-25 is already online at TNWildlife.org. These regulations will be printed with hunting regulations in the new combined guide.

In the future, the Fisheries Division will adjust its regulatory process so that all hunting and fishing dates run Aug. 1-July 31. This year's regulations will be effective through July 31, 2025.

Tech picks special dates for football

COOKEVILLE — When college football rolls around in the fall, there's always a sense of pageantry in the air as the campus community comes together to celebrate.

There will be several occasions this fall on Tennessee Tech's upcoming schedule as the University announced its dates for Family Weekend and Homecoming.

Family Weekend will be held Sept. 20-22, with the Golden Eagles' Ohio Valley Conference opener against Tennessee State standing at the centerpiece of the weekend.

Tech's annual homecoming contest will fall on the weekend of Nov. 1-3 with the Golden Eagles' game against Lindenwood on Nov. 2 standing as the program's 93rd homecoming game. Tech is 49-42-1 all-time in the annual tradition.

Tech's Golden Eagle Scramble set for June 7-9

COOKEVILLE — The Pepsi Golden Eagle Scramble presented by Michelob Ultra will return again for 2024.

The Tennessee Tech athletics event will span three days, from Friday, June 7-Sunday, June 9.

The 2023 tournament featured a sold-out field and enjoyed three fun-filled and competitive days of golf at one of the largest and most popular golf events in the region.

A number of improvements have been made over the last few years to the annual fundraiser for Tennessee Tech Athletics, and the department aims to keep making the event better and better each year.