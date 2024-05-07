Sports Briefs

May 6—Chargers golf

The Chargers golf team traveled to Arbor Crossing to play the Connersville Spartans and the Waldron Mohawks. Coach Hochstedler said the Chargers had a tough night with the hills and a few tight fairways on the back nine.

Connersville won the match with a team total of 175. North was second with 193 and Waldron came in with a 228.

North's Owen Eldridge was the meet medalist with a score of 39. Despite having three double bogeys, he was able to bounce back with three birdies, including a near eagle on a drivable par 4. Next for the Chargers was Jack Koehne 48, Cooper Parmer 53 Micah Smith 53 to round out the top four scores. Mason Morris shot a 60 and Aiden Luttel ended the night with a 65.

NDJH golf

Friday, the North Decatur junior high golf team faced St. Louis and Rising Sun at North Branch on the Prairie. St. Louis narrowly won the match with 205 over Rising Sun's 206 and the Chargers finished third overall with 218. Individual medalist for the match was Griffin from Rising Sun with 45.

Kobe Hoeing finished third individually with a season low 48. Ross Gorrell shot 51 and Andrew Wallpe 52. Wyatt Moore rounded out the team score with 67.

The North Decatur junior high golf team faced Franklin County at North Branch on the Prairie Nine. Franklin County won the match with 189, defeating the Chargers with 225.

North Decatur was led by Ross Gorrell and Andrew Wallpe (season best), each with 50. Kobe Hoeing shot 55 and Wyatt Moore 70 to finish the team score.

North Decatur's junior high golf team traveled to St. Anne's to face Jennings County and South Dearborn on the front nine. The Chargers finished second with their lowest team score of the season 213. Jennings County won the match with 190 and South Dearborn finished third with 233.

The team was led by Ross Gorrell, who finished third individually with a season low 49. Andrew Wallpe also set a season low with 50. Kobe Hoeing followed closely with 51 and Wyatt Moore completed the team score with 63.

NDJH baseball

North Decatur Junior High's baseball team fell to Jac-Cen-Del 13-7.

Hunter Fruchtnicht stepped on the hill first the Chargers. Kipton Ruf pitched four innings in relief and Henry Kinker closed the game.

Spencer Sommers and Wyatt Reisman each collected one hit for the Chargers. Ruf and Wyatt Reisman each drove in one run. Ashton Murray, Aiden Courtney, Wyatt Reisman, Hunter Fruchtnicht and Ruf all recorded a stolen base.

North was defeated by Eastern Hancock 13-7.

Ruff started on the mound for North, allowing one hit and three walks in 1.2 innings. Reisman and Kinker pitched in relief.

Ruf and Kinker both had two hits for the Chargers. Reisman, Sommers and Noah Wade all had one hit.

North defeated South Decatur 12-2.

Reisman drove in five runs with four hits to lead the Chargers. He had two doubles and an inside the park home run. Murray, Ruf Elliott Thackery and Kinker all had multiple hits for North.

Fruchtnicht pitched three innings for North with two strikeouts.

NDJH boys track

The young Chargers took third in a meet with Blue River Valley and Daleville.

For North, Simon Barber placed third in the 100 and first in the 200. Hayden Goolsby secured fourth the 200 and long jump. Caiden Ryan crossed the line fourth in the 400. Hunter Nobbe set a personal best of 2:43 in the 800.

The 4x100 relay team of Hunter Nobbe, Hayden Goolsby, Charlie Parmer and Simon Barber placed second with a season best 52.71. The 4x400 relay team of Hunter Nobbe, Jayden Lawrence, Logan Summey and Simon Barber placed second with a season best 4:28.

Charlie Parmer won the shot put with a personal best of 42-7.25. Logan Summey placed third in the long jump with a personal best 4-7. Clayton Ruf had a personal best 4-6 for fourth in the high jump.

The boys competed in the MHC meet at Edinburgh Saturday. Some notable events from the day include Charlie Parmer placing first in both the shot put (38-5.5) and discus (1251), personal best. Simon Barber placed first in both the 100 (12.9) and 200 (26.18). The 4x100 team placed second with a season best of 52.48. Caiden Ryan set a personal best in the 400 of 1:12, placing seventh. Hunter Nobbe also set a personal best in the 800 with a time of 2:38 to place fourth.