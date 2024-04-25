Sports Briefs

Apr. 24—GJHS golf

Monday, the Greensburg Junior High golf team traveled to Brook Hill Golf Course in Brookville to face off against Franklin County and South Dearborn. Greensburg won the match with a season low team score of 173. Franklin County was second with a 203 and South Dearborn was third with a 255.

The meet medalist was Greensburg's Jack Gindling with a 39. Other top scores for the Pirates include Harrison Yu 40, Ethan Koors 46 and Noah Grossman 48. Rounding out the scores for the Pirates were Adrien Shrader and Davis Scripture both with 53.

Tuesday, the Greensburg hosted East Central and South Dearborn at the Greensburg Country Club. All three schools braved the cold, rainy weather with the Pirates winning the match with a team score of 191. East Central finished with 204 and South Dearborn with a 247.

Meet medalist was Greensburg's Harrison Yu with a 41. Other top scores for the Pirates include Jack Gindling 42, Noah Grossman 53 and Mason Goins 55. Other scores for the Pirates include Davis Scripture 56 and Ethan Koors 57.

NDJH golf

Monday, the North Decatur Junior High golf team faced Batesville, Rising Sun and St. Louis at North Branch on Prairie Nine. Batesville won the match with a team score of 205 followed by St. Louis 210, Rising Sun 224 and the Chargers 226 (season low).

North was led by Kobe Hoeing with 51 followed by Ross Gorrell 53. Andrew Wallpe 60 and Wyatt Moore 62.

NDJH track

The North Decatur Junior High boys track team traveled to Batesville and had another big night with several personal bests. Jayden Lawrence had a personal best of 6:04 in the 1600, placing third. Logan Summey set a personal best in the hurdles of 21.7 and placed third.

Carson Downey set a personal best 22.6 in the hurdles and a personal best 3:09 in his 800. Simon Barber placed second in the 100 with a personal best 12.2 and second in the 200 in 25.99. Charlie Parmer took second in the shot put at 38-3 and first in discus with a distance of 119-1.

North's 4x100 relay team of Hunter Nobbe, Hayden Goolsby, Charlie Parmer and Simon Barber set a season best of 53.37, placing second. Clayton Ruf had a personal best of 3:25 in his 800. The 4x400 relay team of Logan Summey, Jayden Lawrence, Hayden Goolsby, and Hunter Nobbe had a season best 4:55.