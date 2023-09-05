Sports Briefs

Sep. 4—Bulldogs tennis

The Trojans of New Castle knocked off the Bulldogs 4-1 in tennis action.

Batesville picked up its point at No. 1 singles where Sam Johnson won 6-3, 6-0.

Caleb Mohr was defeated 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 singles, Lincoln Garrett fell 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Landon Oldham and Wes Peters lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Jevan Smith and Owen Westerfeld lost 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.

GJHS cross country

The Greensburg Junior High School cross country teams hosted a dual meet against North Decatur Thursday. Both Pirate teams won the event.

Madeline Risher led the way with a winning time of 12:27 (season best). Lulu Webb was second in 12:37 (season best). Eleanor Davis crossed the line fifth in 12:42 followed by Haleigh Stewart 14:34, Tensley Brewsaugh 15:14 (season best), Emma O'Sullivan 15:14, Kate McNulty 17:52, Hadley Meyer 20:22 and Elle Kern 20:10.

For the boys, Greensburg won 16-43.

Henry Corya was the first Pirate to cross the finish line in 12:26 followed by Jackson Tekulve 12:27, Oliver Corya 13:18, Jack Bennett 13:27 (personal best), Kason Bedel 14:03 (personal best), Christopher Walden 14:16 and Liam Hernandez 17:02.

St. Mary's cross country

The Knights hosted their first home meet of the season against Rushville Thursday. St. Mary's brought home wins in both the boys and girls contests.

The Lady Knights took the first six ribbons in the girls' race with Josie Slaven (12:56) taking first followed by Kelsey Slaven (13:39), Caitlyn Kendall (14:02 PR), Josie Wenning (14:15), Frankie Fry (14:21) and Harper Kinsey (15:20 PR).

Kylie Harpring (16:29) took the 10th place ribbon. Alex Fry (17:17 PR), Tessa Hersely (17:32 PR), Sydney Fry (17:36 PR), Zoe Curd (18:13 PR) and Maya Kress (22:16 PR) claimed 12th-16th place finishes.

The Knights won their meet with Fletcher Hash (12:19, second), Nolan Hash (12:55 PR, third), Conner Bedel (13:18, fourth), Nolan Wells (13:50, sixth), and Maxwell Gauck (14:03 PR, eighth) taking home ribbons in the top 10.