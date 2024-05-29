Sports Brief for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

May 28—Six locals selected to compete in prep baseball all-star game

Several Twin Harbors prep baseball standouts are set to compete at the 46th Annual Southwest Washington Senior All-Star Game scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lower Columbia College in Longview.

Playing for the Nationals team are Ocosta's Andrew Martin, Montesano's Bode Poler and Cam Taylor and Elma's Carter Studer and Grant Vessey.

In uniform for the Americans will be Aberdeen's Hunter Eisele.

The game is scheduled for nine innings and the cost of admission is $5 (cash only).