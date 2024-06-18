Sports Brief for Monday, June 17, 2024

Jun. 17—Hoquiam High School to host 3rd Annual Grizzly Summer Basketball Camp

Hoquiam High School announced it will host the 3rd Annual Grizzly Summer Basketball Youth Skills Camp sponsored by the CJ Elleby Family Foundation.

The camp is free to all youth from first grade through high school and will be run by Hoquiam High School coaches Chad Allan and Jeff Neimi.

Three sessions are scheduled for each day of the camp, with first through fourth grade form 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; fifth through eighth grade from noon to 2 p.m.; and 5-7:30 p.m. for high schoolers.

To register, click here and complete the registration form.

For more information, email callan@hoquiam.net.