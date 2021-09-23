Sport's biggest secret: Names in the envelopes at Ryder Cup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOUG FERGUSON
·5 min read
  • Team USA captain Steve Stricker smiles during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    1/4

    Ryder Cup Golf

    Team USA captain Steve Stricker smiles during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at a new conference for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    2/4

    Ryder Cup

    Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at a new conference for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington carries in the trophy at a new conference for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    3/4

    Ryder Cup

    Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington carries in the trophy at a new conference for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington holds the trophy as they pose for a team picture during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    4/4

    Ryder Cup Golf

    Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington holds the trophy as they pose for a team picture during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Team USA captain Steve Stricker smiles during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at a new conference for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington carries in the trophy at a new conference for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington holds the trophy as they pose for a team picture during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington still haven't faced the toughest part of being Ryder Cup captains, a decision they can only hope never gets revealed.

Whose name goes in the envelope?

It might be the biggest secret in sports, often overlooked because the envelope has been unsealed only twice, most recently 28 years ago.

At some point Saturday evening as the captains are filling out their lineups for the final session of singles matches, they are required to put one name in the envelope. That player would sit out and be given a half-point if someone on the other team can't play because of injury.

“The most uncomfortable thing I ever had to do,” said Curtis Strange, the U.S. captain at The Belfry in 2002.

It's even more complicated this year because of COVID-19. Along with submitting one player in case of injury, three more names go into a second envelope if players have to withdraw from the final session due to a positive test.

Stricker has played on three Ryder Cup teams and was an assistant captain three times. Even as an assistant to Tom Watson, Davis Love III and Jim Furyk, he never knew whose name went into the envelope. And he's not sure what he'll do on Saturday.

“I probably will talk to my assistants and then probably not tell them who I put in there,” he said. “You don't want to have anybody know that they went in the envelope. At least I wouldn't want to know if I was in there, and I probably was in there at some point.”

The envelope became part of the captains' agreement in 1979 and wasn't used until Steve Pate was injured in a car accident in 1991 at Kiawah Island. He played one match Saturday and couldn't play again. The name in Europe's envelope was David Gilford.

The most recent name was Lanny Wadkins, arguably the best Ryder Cup player in U.S. history. He made Watson's job easier in 1993 at The Belfry by volunteering to be in the envelope.

“What was disturbing to us was hearing noises the Euros were going to have someone get sick,” Wadkins said Wednesday night. “I told Tom since I was a captain's picks, I had already played three matches ... I was trying to make it easy for him. I told him to stick my name in there. Other people deserve to play.”

Turns out Sam Torrance had a foot injury and didn't play, and the record shows a halve with Wadkins. The Americans wound up winning, 15-13, their last victory on European soil.

“He picked me. I thought it was my duty (to go in the envelope)," Wadkins said. “I was supposed to play Seve (Ballesteros). That's the only thing that (ticked) me off. I was 4-0 against him. I saw the lineup and thought, ‘That’s what I gave up?'”

Wadkins was captain the next time at Oak Hill. He couldn't recall whose name was submitted and wouldn't share it, anyway. Also vague is what happened to the envelope once all 12 players teed off that Sunday.

“I think they burned it,” he said.

That's a possibility. Kerry Haigh, the championship director at the PGA of America in charge of the U.S. team on such matters, said the host country is responsible for the envelope.

“I've seen it burned,” he said. “John Paramor burned them one year. It's usually destroyed. You don't want to tear it in two and have someone else find it. I personally put it in a place no else will get to it. It is stressful, especially for the captain."

No need telling that to Strange.

The decision from nearly 20 years ago is still vivid, and he wasn't about to reveal the name.

“The whole thing is very uncomfortable — writing the name on the paper, sealing it in the envelope," Strange said. "You don't ever want that name to get out. You don't ever want to destroy someone's confidence. But you're obligated to put a name in the envelope.

“These guys become family," he said. "And it's like you're telling one of them you don't love them as much.”

Strange didn't like the rule then and doesn't know. He always felt if a player couldn't go on Sunday, he defaults and the other team gets a point. Now, captains have to choose. He tried to look at who was playing well and who was the most confident, all the while knowing the game can change without notice.

“They're all world-class players,” Strange said. “Just because one guy is not playing as good as the next one, he's one swing or one shot away from going out and shooting 65. How am I supposed to choose knowing that?”

It never was an issue. The name remains with him and no one else.

Hal Sutton was on that 2002 team and always thought it was him. The matches had been postponed one year because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Sutton was No. 16 in the world when he qualified and was out of the top 100 when the Ryder Cup was finally played.

“On the flight over, I called Curtis off to the side and told him I haven't played as well this year and don't feel compelled to play me,” Sutton said.

Sutton played once — he and Scott Verplank took down Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn in foursomes — and then he lost to Bernhard Langer in singles.

Was his name in the envelope? Only one person knows and Strange isn't saying.

Odds are the names in two envelopes at Whistling Straits will never be revealed. Strange considers it the best-kept secret in golf.

“That envelope,” he said, “is sacred.”

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Steve Stricker dreading envelope pick, which is multiple players this year due to COVID

    Stricker will nominate a player – and this COVID year, players, plural – to go into the “envelope” in the event of an injury or illness.

  • Elder-Lee: At 48, Westwood makes 11th Ryder Cup appearance

    The stubble on his beard matches the color of that small shock of hair near Lee Westwood's temple — gray. Instead of calling him old, Westwood suggests “mature” might be a better way of putting it. Or, you could put it like this: The 48-year-old Englishman is heading into his record-tying 11th Ryder Cup this week.

  • The Latest: DeChambeau makes a promise to 'Cheeseheads'

    Bryson DeChambeau is hardly the most diplomatic member of the U.S. team, but he knows how to read a room. During a practice round Tuesday, DeChambeau crushed a 330-yard plus drive off the fifth tee and before heading down the fairway, he grabbed a sandwich off a table nearby set up for the golfers. "What you got there, Bryson?” a fan called out.

  • No cute nicknames but ton of talent in Spieth-Thomas pairing

    The buzz around Whistling Straits is about big drives, huge throngs of people and a U.S. team so talented it will have to search for ways to throw away this Ryder Cup. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas almost surely will be paired together in both foursomes and fourballs beginning Friday on the shore of Lake Michigan. While U.S. captain Steve Stricker has some decisions to make in most pairings, the Spieth-Thomas combination isn’t one of them.

  • On this day in 2008: The USA win the Ryder Cup

    The USA claimed a dominant victory on this day 13 years ago.

  • Ryder Cup 'injury' envelope has new twist amid COVID threat

    As if there wasn’t enough suspense and second-guessing of the Ryder Cup captains in past years, a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic could make things more topsy-turvy than usual this time around. The last time the envelope was actually opened was at the Belfry in 1993, when Scotsman Sam Torrance had to withdraw because of a foot injury and his match against Lanny Wadkins — whose name was in the U.S. envelope — was ruled a tie. Under the current agreement, Stricker would be able to replace a single player with anyone he chooses — from non-playing assistant captain Phil Mickelson to a player who flies in at the last moment.

  • NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 3

    NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 3 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Rams, Philadelphia at Dallas, and Green Bay at San Francisco

  • Mbappe needs to 'learn how to be humble'

    French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe was told Wednesday that he needs to add a dose of humility to his undoubted talents in front of goal "if he wants to be loved".

  • Seven female Afghan taekwondo athletes resettle in Australia

    A sports association official says seven female taekwondo athletes who fled Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have resettled in Melbourne. Australian Taekwondo’s chief executive Heather Garriock said Wednesday the women are completing quarantine this week. Garriock said former Australia national soccer captain and humanitarian advocate Craig Foster worked with the Australian government, Australian Taekwondo and Oceania Taekwondo on a high-risk evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban re-took control of the country.

  • I’ll get a tattoo if we win the Ryder Cup, says Padraig Harrington

    The Irishman will captain Europe at Whistling Straits this week.

  • Michael Strahan Extends Contract With ABC News, ‘Good Morning America’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael Strahan will continue to greet ABC morning viewers as part of a renewed pact that will keep him on “Good Morning America” for the next several years. Strahan, who was named a “GMA” co-anchor in 2016 and placed alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, has signed a new four-year deal with ABC News, according […]

  • Meet the European Ryder Cup team’s wives and families

    There's plenty of bonding at the biennial event, and not just among the players.

  • Ryder Cup betting preview: Bettors are (unsurprisingly) backing the United States to win at home

    Europe has won seven of the last nine Ryder Cups since 2000. Can the U.S. buck the trend?

  • Stock Futures Point to Extended Rally, as Evergrande Payment Looms

    U.S. stock futures rose, pointing to Wall Street gains as investors remained upbeat that trouble with property giant China Evergrande can be contained and digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to tee up a reversal of its stimulus measures.

  • Asthma group warns against social media trend of inhaling hydrogen peroxide to treat coronavirus

    A leading asthma patient group has issued a warning against a coronavirus treatment circulating on social media that is leading some people to post videos of themselves breathing in hydrogen peroxide through a nebulizer. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America called the practice "concerning and dangerous" in a Tuesday blog post, emphasizing that it will neither treat nor prevent the virus and is harmful to the lungs.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesti

  • Texans' Mills faces huge test in 1st start against Panthers

    The Carolina Panthers will face a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start for the second time in three games Thursday night against Davis Mills and the Houston Texans. Carolina (2-0) opened the season with a 19-14 victory over the New York Jets in the debut of Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in this year’s draft. Now they’ll meet Mills, a third-round selection who’s filling in for the Texans (1-1) indefinitely after Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring last weekend and was placed on injured reserve.

  • 'It's embarrassing': Sergio Garcia's wife warns boozed-up USA boo-boys not to cross the line with Ryder Cup taunts

    Sergio Garcia’s American wife is ready to jump into the crowd again to tell her countrymen “leave out the insults because you’re embarrassing”, should their taunts here this week descend to the level witnessed the last time the Ryder Cup was held on this side of the Atlantic.

  • NBA rumors: How Timberwolves' crazy move affects Ben Simmons trade landscape

    The Timberwolves on Wednesday pulled off a shocker of a front office move, and now we wonder if the Sixers and Ben Simmons will be impacted. By Adam Hermann

  • 49ers start Week 3 with some good news on practice report

    The #49ers saw a couple key players get back on the practice field to start Week 3 preparations.

  • Report: Zion Williamson’s issues with Pelicans started with rookie season rehab

    GM David Griffin and Zion have a frayed relationship. At best.