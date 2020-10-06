Sports betting winners and losers: With scoring exploding, will the trend of NFL overs ever stop?

Maybe Monday’s unexpected NFL doubleheader was a sign that the explosion in scoring this season might not continue forever. Or at the very least some unders might start cashing at the betting window.

Both games on Monday went under, which is actually a surprise this season. Before Monday night, overs were 37-24 against the under, a 60.7 mark. It’s rare to find any betting trend over 60 percent in the NFL, especially on something as simple as betting overs.

It has been a historic start for the NFL. Even with a couple of relatively low-scoring games on Monday, scoring is at 51.3 points per game, which would be an NFL record. Last year it was 45.6 points per game. Each team is gaining an average of 369.5 yards per game, up from 347.9 last season.

Through three weeks, there were 2,446 points scored, and that was 159 more points than any other three-week start in NFL history. Even with that being an obvious storyline and sportsbooks adjusting lines accordingly, overs were 9-4 through Sunday’s games.

There was a thought that a weird offseason would slow down offenses because of the lack of offseason practice and no preseason games. Apparently not.

No betting trend continues forever. Oddsmakers adjust to make sure bettors can’t just keep pounding the over and winning. But scoring is unlikely to slow down, due to incredible depth at quarterback across the league and the acceptance of college schemes that rely on spread formations and include run-pass options, along with most of the league preferring to hire offensive-minded head coaches. It’s just a matter of how much the sportsbooks can move the totals up before there’s a tipping point to unders catching up.

Six of the 11 NFL Week 5 games posted at BetMGM as of Tuesday morning had an over/under above 50, which would have been unheard of a few years ago. Is this the week the unders start catching up?

Here are the winners and losers from the past week in the sports betting world:

WINNERS

Packers and Seahawks: On Monday night, the Green Bay Packers kept the Atlanta Falcons from a late score and the Packers easily covered the spread. That kept hope alive for an accomplishment that would put the 1972 Miami Dolphins to shame.

There are only two NFL teams still perfect against the spread. The Packers and Seattle Seahawks are both 4-0 straight up and against the spread. The other undefeated NFL teams have failed to cover the spread at least once.

A perfect record against the spread is just about impossible, of course. As teams keep winning and keep getting bettors’ attention, oddsmakers adjust. In many ways, that means against the spread records aren’t predictive. But tell that to Packers backers on Monday, because 75.6% of tickets were on Green Bay.

Yankees’ October surge: The New York Yankees are always a popular team, and they started getting hot late in the season.

The combination of that meant that nobody was buying the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the ALDS against New York.

“With Gerrit Cole on the mound, it seems like can barely print a ticket with Tampa Bay’s name on it,” said Jason Scott, VP of trading at BetMGM.

The Yankees won, with Giancarlo Stanton’s grand slam putting the game away. They have the highest percentage of all World Series champion future bets at BetMGM. The Los Angeles Dodgers still have a higher handle and are BetMGM’s second-biggest liability on the future market (to the long shot Miami Marlins), but bettors are cashing in on the Yankees in October.

The Yankees are +300 to win the World Series at BetMGM, behind only the Dodgers at +280. Every other team is +550 or higher.

When the percentage of bets and money don’t match up: When you see a split like this, it’s worth taking note of it:

The total for Patriots vs Chiefs opened at 50 and is now down to 48.5.



82.7% of tickets are on the OVER

87.6% of the handle is on the UNDER



(@BetMGM) — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) October 5, 2020