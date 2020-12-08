Sports betting winners and losers: WFT gets huge upset, but it wasn't even biggest NFC East upset win

The Washington Football Team shocked the world on Monday. They might have even shocked the bettors brave enough to take them on the moneyline.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were 11-0 before Monday night. They led 14-0. Even when Washington got a field goal at the end of the first half — maybe because Alex Smith stole the ball coming off the field — the Football Team was an overwhelming underdog to win. They were +240 on the moneyline before kickoff and that continued to rise in the in-game odds.

THE Washington Football team was +700 to win at halftime! pic.twitter.com/HSnqmMjkuR — BetMGM (@BetMGM) December 8, 2020

Washington got it done. They tied it in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh passed on a field-goal try and didn’t convert on fourth down after that, and WFT got a field goal to take a late lead. It added another field goal after that to put the win away. That result was particularly troubling to one better who put $250,000 on a 6.5-point to win $178,571 — that bettor had Steelers at a pick’em and Bills +7.5. The Bills ended up easily covering their half of that teaser.

Washington wasn’t the biggest upset of the season though. That wasn’t even the biggest upset of Week 13.

Washington opened as an 8.5-point underdog and that line moved all the way to +6 by kickoff at BetMGM. About 75 percent of the bets were on Pittsburgh but sharp action is what moved the line down. Those bettors were very happy.

But the biggest upset of the week was the New York Giants. They won as 10.5-point underdogs at the Seattle Seahawks. That matched the biggest upset of the season. The Las Vegas Raiders’ 40-32 win over the Kansas City Chiefs also came as a 10.5-point underdog.

The Giants won despite having Colt McCoy replacing Daniel Jones at quarterback. Their defense came up with a fantastic performance against Russell Wilson and Seattle. The Giants are -155 to win the division at BetMGM. Washington is +165. The Giants have the inside track because they clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker due to a season sweep over WFT. At least the division race is a little more interesting after Week 13.

This has been the year of the underdog in the NFL betting world, but not many huge underdogs have won straight up. Washington and New York got the notable upsets of Week 13. That’ll help get the NFC East a little more respect.

Chase Young of the Washington Football Team celebrates following their 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Here are the winners and losers from the sports betting world over the past week:

WINNERS

Baylor basketball: Gonzaga might be the favorite to win the college basketball title this season. BetMGM’s odds reflect that. The Bulldogs have the lowest odds at +650.

Baylor is a close second. The Bears got an impressive 82-69 win over No. 5 Illinois last week. We were robbed of a Baylor-Gonzaga game last Saturday, which was canceled because of COVID-19 issues. 2020 continues to be awful.

Baylor’s odds to win it all are +800, tied with Villanova for second-best odds behind Gonzaga. Hopefully we get that Baylor-Gonzaga game later this season. Perhaps in the NCAA tournament.

Alabama football: Alabama closed as a 29-point favorite against LSU. It was the biggest point spread a defending champion has faced in 40 years. The line was as high as 30 in some spots.

And Alabama covered. They won 55-17.

Oddsmakers can’t set lines high enough on Alabama. Despite their dominance, the Crimson Tide are 5-2 against the spread, often covering huge numbers. Alabama is about a 31-point favorite over Arkansas this week. It seems crazy to fade them.

Alabama is even money to win the championship. Clemson is very good but the Tigers are +250. It’s just tough to see anyone but Alabama winning it all. They’re rolling.

LOSERS

People fading the Jets: Bettors loved the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. They were laying a little more than a touchdown against the New York Jets. The Raiders were one of the top five teams of Week 13, in terms of most bets on them.

Nobody seemed to have any faith in the Jets even covering.

What is the WORST bet this morning? — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) December 6, 2020

As we know, the Jets almost won. They gave up a touchdown in the final seconds for a heartbreaking loss, but that didn’t affect anyone who had the points.

As my colleague Sam Cooper pointed out, the Jets have covered in four of six games despite not winning any. They’re favored to go 0-16 at BetMGM, but the lines have been inflated so much against them, they’ve been offering value for bettors brave enough to take them.

The end of Tennessee-Florida: It’s always rough to lose a bet on a play that had no meaning to the final outcome. It’s even worse when it comes on fourth down at the end of a blowout.

Florida was -17.5 against Tennessee and covering the spread. They forced a fourth-and-10 in the last minute. Then ... ouch.

Florida (-17.5) just needed one stop on 4th down...



Spoiler Alert: Bad things happen pic.twitter.com/K1KlO5Y4ot — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) December 6, 2020

That’s a bad way to lose a wager.