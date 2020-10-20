Sports betting winners and losers: Cowboys continue to let down bettors, haven't covered all season

The sportsbooks had their biggest day of the NFL season on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys helped them out on Monday, too.

If you’ve been backing the Cowboys all season, condolences. Dallas and the New York Jets, who are the NFL’s version of an automatic bye week, are 0-6 against the spread. They are the only two NFL teams that haven’t covered a spread yet.

The worst part was that bettors fell for the Cowboys yet again on Monday night. The Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 5. They had lost all five games against the spread before taking on the Cardinals. And yet, the money poured in on the Cowboys, flipping them from underdogs to favorites.

“The Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott but that hasn’t stopped bettors from loading up on Dallas, MGM sportsbook manager Matt Cosgriff said before the game. “Heavy action has moved the Cowboys from underdogs to 1-point favorites.”

If you had a Cowboys ticket, you know how Monday night went. You knew long before halftime you were on the wrong side.

The Cardinals cruised to an easy 38-10 win. That was bad news for bettors, considering 70.4% of the money on the game at BetMGM as of Monday afternoon was on Dallas. There were some big Cowboys bets at BetMGM: $25,000 to win $42,207.80 on a two-team parlay of Cowboys -1 and Chiefs moneyline at -245, $110,000 to win $100,000 on Cowboys pick’em in the first half and $115,000 to win $100,000 on Cowboys -115 moneyline. Those losses were never in doubt.

The Cowboys have an awful defense and now the offense looks broken too, with Andy Dalton replacing Prescott. Not that it was Dalton’s fault on Monday, but Dallas was stuck on 3 points until late in the fourth quarter against a mediocre Cardinals defense. And yet, the Cowboys are about 3.5-point road favorites on the early lines for next week’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Good luck to you if you want to back the Cowboys again.

Here are the winners and losers from the past week in sports betting:

WINNERS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers futures bettors: The biggest liability BetMGM has in a robust Super Bowl futures market is the Buccaneers. People loved Tom Brady and Co. getting about 11-to-1 odds before the season to win it all.

That might be a problem for BetMGM.

After a 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Buccaneers look like they could be the NFC’s most complete team. The defense is very good and the offense has multiple ways to win. The NFC is not great. The NFC East is a debacle, teams like the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints don’t look as strong as expected and the Buccaneers are a real contender. That could end up being very profitable for bettors.

Kansas City Chiefs: Most of the money came in on the Chiefs for their Monday game against the Buffalo Bills. Why go against them now?

The Chiefs covered, and that’s a habit by now. Kansas City is 13-2 against the spread in their last 15 games, which is astonishing. Bettors are going to keep backing them too. For the game against the Bills, 81.1% of tickets and 83.8% of the money at BetMGM was on Kansas City. That pushed the line from Chiefs -3.5 to -5.5. It didn’t matter as Kansas City dominated the game and covered.

The Chiefs are opening as 9.5-point favorites at the Denver Broncos for Week 7. It’s probably safe to assume which side bettors will be on.

Sunday night dogs: An interesting trend is developing through six weeks in the NFL. Underdogs on “Sunday Night Football” are covering at a nice rate.

The San Francisco 49ers paid off on Sunday night, winning straight up as 2.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams and doing so rather easily. That means five of six underdogs have covered with Cris and Al watching.

The 49ers (+2.5) beat the Rams.



The 49ers (+2.5) beat the Rams.

Underdogs are now 5-1 ATS on Sunday Night Football.

