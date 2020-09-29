Sports betting winners and losers: Chiefs-Ravens was huge for bettors, who keep beating the house on NFL

A truly unusual trend is happening through three weeks of the NFL season: The house isn’t winning.

Thanks in part to favorites and overs hitting at a high rate, bettors at BetMGM had two winning weeks to start the NFL season. Week 3 was finally a win for the sportsbook, until Monday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game was a big one for sportsbooks, and two trends emerged in the betting. Most of the bets on the side were on the Chiefs. It’s not often you can get Patrick Mahomes as a 3.5-point underdog. And bettors could not get enough of the over, pushing the line up to 55 before kickoff after opening at 52.5.

The result was a great one for bettors. The Chiefs won outright, 34-20. And the total was a tough loss for BetMGM. It landed at 54, meaning all the early bets on the over hit, and any bet on under 54.5 or 55 was a winner as well.

“The house turned out to be a loser tonight,” Jeff Stoneback, the director of trading for MGM resorts, said. “We were bragging yesterday it was our first win in three weeks, and we gave it all back tonight.”

Stoneback said there was a $60,000 parlay on the Chiefs and under 55, a $250,000 bet on the Chiefs and an $80,000 bet on the Chiefs’ moneyline.

“The bettors did well today, as they have all season long,” Stoneback said.

The week started to turn on Sunday night, when the Green Bay Packers got late action and covered easily. Then Monday was a rough one for the sportsbooks.

How long will that last? The NFL is notoriously difficult to bet, because lines are sharp. Sportsbooks can’t afford to have bettors taking advantage of bad NFL lines because every game gets a lot of action. To this point, it has been a profitable run for bettors. The unusual NFL season is going to have a lot of surprises, but nothing will be more surprising than if the house can’t turn it around and have a winning season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won, which was great for bettors. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Here are the winners and losers from the past week in sports betting:

WINNERS

All Bears backers: For anyone who had the Bears in Week 3— and plenty did, since the point spread kept moving their way before kickoff — Sunday’s win will live on for a long time.

Let’s take one more look back at one of the greatest wins any bettor will ever have. The Atlanta Falcons had a 99 percent chance to win according to win probability models. They also had a 99 percent chance to win against the Dallas Cowboys, and we remember how that turned out.

The Bears wouldn’t quit. They had a great comeback from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to win. The Bears didn’t even have to call a timeout in the fourth quarter, which speaks to the stunning failure of the Falcons.

It was especially profitable for one bettor.

Someone just bet $100k on the Bears (+120) to beat the Falcons.



This bet would payout $220k 👀



(@BetMGM) pic.twitter.com/GqENnwOjvF — Yahoo Sportsbook (@YahooSportsbook) September 27, 2020

The Bears have won two games against the spread they had no business winning. They had a great comeback in Week 1 at Detroit and won when D’Andre Swift dropped a sure touchdown in the final 10 seconds. Chicago hasn’t won convincingly yet, but bettors who had them at Atlanta will just remember a crazy, fun win.

Miami Heat: Sportsbooks might be losing on the NFL, but the Heat’s playoff run has helped.

The Heat’s Eastern Conference Finals win over the Boston Celtics was good for BetMGM. The sportsbook had a big liability on the Celtics to win the East. They also had plenty of bets on the Bucks to win the title, and the Heat took care of them in the second round.

The house will be rooting for the Heat again in the Finals. Their second biggest liability on NBA championship future bets was on the Lakers, who are a popular team in Las Vegas and one of the biggest brands in sports, especially with LeBron James. The Heat are +300 to win the NBA Finals, which start Wednesday, and the Lakers are -358. BetMGM will be hoping Miami can pull off one more big upset.