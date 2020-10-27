Sports betting winners and losers: Chiefs keep winning for bettors, but can they cover 19.5 points?

You won’t feel like you’re the sharpest professional walking up to the window to bet the Kansas City Chiefs. But you’ll probably win.

The Chiefs are a machine against the spread. Despite being the NFL’s most successful team since Patrick Mahomes took over as quarterback, and spreads that reflect that, the Chiefs keep covering numbers. They are 14-2 against the spread in their last 16 games. Sportsbooks keep pushing up Chiefs lines, casual bettors keep betting Kansas City, and the defending Super Bowl champs keep blowing teams out.

In Week 8, the Chiefs were more than a touchdown favorite on the road against the Denver Broncos. They won 43-16 and the cover was never in doubt.

“Of course the Chiefs beating the Broncos, that was a big loser for us,” Jeff Stoneback, director of trading for MGM Resorts, said. “The public was all over the Chiefs, just like they are every week, even though the professionals were on the Broncos. That game went from an opening number of 9 all the way down to 7, but the public obviously all over the Chiefs.”

Sometimes the obvious plays are obvious for a reason.

Bettors’ faith in the Chiefs will be tested this week. Kansas City opened as 20-point favorites over the awful New York Jets at BetMGM. An NFL spread that high is rare. Since 1978 there have been 13 NFL games with a spread of 20 points or more. The underdog has covered 10 of 13 times.

The spread has ticked down some to 19.5, but it could go back up if the public decides to back the Chiefs again. Why stop now?

Here are the winners and losers from the sports betting world over the past week:

WINNERS

NFL bettors: The house lost to bettors over the first few weeks of the NFL season, then in October the results started to tilt back in favor of sportsbooks. Week 7 was another good one for the public though.

Stoneback said BetMGM only won on three sides Sunday: The Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Tennessee Titans, the San Francisco 49ers beating the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals beating the Seattle Seahawks. The rest were losers for the house.

The worst beat for the house in terms of money was the Los Angeles Chargers beating the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars. Bettors were all over the Chargers. But the Atlanta Falcons loss stung even more.

By now we know what happened: Instead of taking a knee and kicking a field goal, the Falcons handed off to Todd Gurley, who couldn’t stop from scoring. That gave the Detroit Lions time to drive downfield and score the game-winning touchdown on the final play. Bettors rejoiced, and the house did not.

“That one really hurt,” Stoneback said.

It’s been that kind of NFL season for sportsbooks, not that anyone is feeling for them.

Sunday night NFL underdogs: Seven games isn’t exactly a reliable sample for a trend, but it’s still interesting that underdogs are doing so well on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Arizona Cardinals won a thriller on Sunday night as a 3.5-point underdog. Through seven games, that makes underdogs on “SNF” 6-1 against the spread. It’s not like betting underdogs in a prime-time game is a new strategy. That was especially profitable in college football Thursday night games for years. It’s just interesting to see it rolling in the NFL for Sunday nights.

It’s probably a result of random variance, but just in case you want to test it out in Week 8 and are really brave, the Dallas Cowboys should be underdogs on Sunday night at the Philadelphia Eagles (BetMGM hasn’t posted a line because Andy Dalton is in the concussion protocol). Though it’s scary to bet on the Cowboys these days.

Anyone who has turned on the Cowboys: The Cowboys get more attention than any other team. When they’re bad, everyone hears about it all week and bets accordingly.

