Sports betting roundup: Scottie Scheffler was a popular pick at the Masters, and then he won

Scottie Scheffler speaks after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Scottie Scheffler was the most popular golfer at BetMGM Sportsbook going into the Masters, and he came through by winning the tournament by four shots.

Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, earned his second title in three years at Augusta National on Sunday and won his fourth straight start overall. He entered the week as the pre-tournament favorite at +500 and played solid all week before pulling away in the final round with a 4-under 68. He had entered the day with a one-shot lead.

Ludvig Aberg was the runner-up in his Masters debut.

TRENDS OF THE WEEK

Before the first round, Scheffler was pulling in the most money (19.6%) to win outright and was on the most tickets (14.2%). That continued going into the final round, when he again led in money (25.5%) and tickets (15.2%)

Tiger Woods was a longshot with +12500 odds but still drew 5.4% of the tickets and 4.4% of the money. While Woods made the cut for the 24th consecutive time, which set a Masters record, he finished in 60th place after shooting 16 over.

On Sunday, the final day of the NBA's regular season, there were nine double-digit favorites, which were the most in a single day in the last 30 seasons. Of the nine favorites, five covered the spread. Meanwhile, Cleveland (-14.5) lost outright against Charlotte 120-110.

UPSETS OF THE WEEK

Last Friday, the Spurs beat the Nuggets 121-120. Denver closed as 10.5-point favorites, and San Antonio was +400.

Of moneyline bets for the game, the Spurs took in 57% of the tickets but just 27% of the total money.

Denver blew a 23-point lead and the loss ultimately cost the Nuggets the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Devonte’ Graham hit the winning jumper with 0.9 seconds left in regulation.

Victor Wembanyama had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who finished in last place in the West.

COMING UP

The NBA playoffs will get underway this week with the Play-In Tournament beginning Tuesday.

When it comes to NBA championship odds, the Celtics are the favorites at +180. They are -175 to win the Eastern Conference and make it to the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets are second on the odds table at +300 to win the NBA Finals. They are +140 to win the Western Conference.

Going into the playoffs, Boston and Denver represent a combined 33.6% of tickets and 53.4% of all money bet.

