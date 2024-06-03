Sports betting roundup: Celtics open as NBA Finals favorites, Panthers narrow picks for Stanley Cup

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic smiles during a news conference after the team's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final matchups are set.

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics in the NBA, and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers in the NHL. The NBA Finals will start on Thursday, and the Stanley Cup Final will start on Saturday.

Florida has never won a Stanley Cup, while Edmonton has won five, but the last came in 1990. Boston is looking to win its 18th NBA championship, which would be the most in NBA history. Meanwhile, Dallas has one NBA championship, back in 2011.

At the BetMGM Sportsbook, the Celtics are -225 to win the series, while the Panthers are favored to win their series, but only at -125.

TRENDS OF THE WEEK

Going into the season, the Oilers had +900 odds to win the Stanley Cup, which were the second shortest in the league. In Stanley Cup betting, Edmonton has taken in 9.8% of the tickets and 10.9% of the money. Meanwhile, Florida had +1800 odds to win going into the year, the ninth shortest in the NHL. The Panthers have taken 7.3% of the tickets and 8% of the money. Overall, the Rangers took in the most money to win the Stanley Cup (18.9%).

In the NBA, the Celtics were +550 to win the NBA championship going into the year, good for the shortest odds. The Celtics have taken in 13.6% of the tickets and 26% of the handle in the outright winner market. Dallas entered the season at +1200 to win, which were the fifth shortest in the NBA. The Mavericks have taken in 7.3% of the tickets and 6.8% of the handle. Overall, the Nuggets took in the most money to win the NBA Finals (24.9%).

Dallas will likely be underdogs to Boston in NBA Finals games, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Mavericks. In the playoffs this year, they are 6-1 against the spread (ATS) as underdogs. They are currently 6.5-point underdogs for Game 1 and pulling in 74% of the bets and 65% of the money.

Islam Makhachev defeated veteran Dustin Poirier with a fifth-round submission to defend his belt at UFC 302. At +400, Poirier was a popular pick, pulling in 93% of the tickets and 79% of the money.

UPSETS OF THE WEEK

Robert MacIntyre earned his first career PGA Tour win at the RBC Canadian Open. The 27-year-old entered the event with +8000 odds to win and was only drawing 1.6% of the tickets and 0.8% of the money. Rory McIlroy had the shortest odds to win at +400 and took in nearly a fourth of the money (24.3%). He finished tied for fourth, three shots back of MacIntyre’s winning score of 16-under.

COMING UP

The Major League Baseball season is in full swing.

When it comes to World Series odds, the Dodgers are leading the way at +300. They are taking in 10.6% of the bets (second most) and 14.6% of the money (most).

At +1000, the Orioles have drawn the most tickets (11.5%), while the Braves, at +800, have taken in the second-most money at 13.5%.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGMSportsbook.