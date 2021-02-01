Sports betting is live in Michigan! Get $100 free when you place any bet on the big game

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

BetMGM is offering a special promotion to celebrate the launch of sports betting in Michigan. New customers in CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, TN, VA, or WV who place a single $1 pregame wager on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Kansas City Chiefs game, which is on Sunday, will have $100 in free bets added to their account within 24 hours. Also, if the coin toss lands on tails before the big game, you will receive an extra $25 free bet.*

Click the link, sign up for your new BetMGM account, deposit at least $10 via your preferred method and then bet $1 on the big game. You don’t need to win the bet to be eligible for the bonuses.

People might be split on whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Kansas City Chiefs will cover the spread (3.5) in the big game, or whether the contest will go over or under the total (56.5).

But there’s a pretty easy pick for bettors when it comes to MVP.

The player getting the most action is exactly who you think it is. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting 49.3% of the money bet on the game’s MVP at BetMGM. No other player is getting more than 15.4% of the money for MVP, and that second-most popular player is, of course, Tom Brady.

If you are into long shots, well, there is a pretty appealing bet for that, too.

The coin toss is popular at BetMGM as well. Heads and tails have the same odds, at -105.

Even though it’s by definition a 50-50 proposition and there’s no real edge to be had, bettors typically favor the same side every year.

“The coin toss is a very popular prop bet,” BetMGM sports trader Darren Darby said. “Customers love early action and the coin toss gives them a chance to win before the game even starts. Tails is often the most popular side of this prop, as the old saying goes, ‘tails never fails.’”

Either way, action always heats up for the big game.

*New users only. Must be 21+. CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, TN, VA or WV only. Paid in free bets. Minimum deposit required. Visit BetMGM.com/YahooSpecial for restrictions on free bets and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-522-4700 (CO & VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

Story continues

If you don't feel like betting on the big game this week, new users who create a BetMGM account can get a $25 registration bonus (no deposit required) and a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with their first deposit.†

†New users only. Must be 21+. CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, TN, VA or WV only. Deposit match and registration bonus paid in bonus dollars. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOO for restrictions on bonus dollars and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-522-4700 (CO & VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN).