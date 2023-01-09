Sports betting costs Browns legend Bernie Kosar team-paid radio gig

Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar announced Sunday on social media he had been dumped by the team “once again.”

Kosar had been a paid guest on the Cleveland Browns Radio Network, appearing regularly on “Cleveland Browns Daily” and the “Cleveland Browns Kickoff Show.”

A league source said Kosar placing the first legal bet in Ohio on the Tipico Sportsbook app on Sunday's season finale between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers conflicts with the NFL's gambling policy.

Kosar, who wore No. 19 as a player, publicized the $19,000 bet he made just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. The winnings would have gone to charity. Still, the league subsequently stepped in, and Kosar's team-paid radio hits came to a halt.

After Cleveland's 28-14 season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a Browns spokesperson said in a statement, "Earlier this week we notified Bernie, that per league policy, we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game. We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”

“Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed,” Kosar, who played for Cleveland from 1985 until he was cut in 1993, wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I will not be doing todays radio program. I am shocked & disappointed. Brown & Orange is my life.”

