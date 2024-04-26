Sports: Athens, Brownsboro, Cross Roads athletes headed for Austin

Apr. 26—Henderson County athletes earned several medals at their respective regional track meets over the weekend, but many fell just short of earning a trip to state.

Earning a spot in Austin next month were, McCager Smith of Athens, Gekyle Baker of Brownsboro and Callie Turner of Cross Roads. Each took first place in their events.

Smith, a freshmen won the discuss toss at the 4A Region 2 meet in Denton, with a heave of 167 feet 10 inches. That was 17 feet more than second place Austin Helton in Sunnyvale.

Also in Denton, Baker won the high jump with a mark of 6 feet 8 inches, to slip by Jalen Lott of Panther Creek, with 6 feet 6 inches.

In the 2A meet in Palestine, Callie Turner outran the field in the 1600 and 3200 to return to the state meet. She won the bronze medal last year in the 1600 meter event.

Eustace had a list of third place finishers in their 3A regional. Carlie Pitman was bronze in both the 1600 and 3200. Sadie Long was third in the 300 meters and Landry Hugghins third in the pole vault. Also winning bronze for the girls was Skylar Skinner.

For the Eustace Boys, Ryan Porte won third in the 3200 meters.

Malakoff's Mike Jones had the third place discus toss at 155 feet — 10 inches.

It's possible that a third place finisher could end up competing at the state meet.

UIL rules state "In the event a qualified contestant is unable to compete, area, regional and state meet directors may permit the next highest place finisher to compete"

Athens' freshman, whose been impressive in the 3.200 meters, with wins in district and area, ran a strong fourth at the regional meet.

Carpenter turned in a time of 12:08.35.