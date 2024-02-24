All Sports Association writes checks, celebrates youth athletics

OKALOOSA ISLAND -- Entering Friday night's premiere event of the Panhandle, a banquet so lauded that it's drawn the likes of Nick Saban, Bo Jackson and Tim Tebow as keynote speakers, the money raised for area athletics was already staggering.

Then, over the course of three hours as drinks, banter, laughter and bidding wars flowed at the Emerald Coast Convention Center at the 55th Annual All Sports Association Banquet, the donations soared to new heights.

$126,200 raised from the auction.

$50,000 checks signed to The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, the Eleanor Johnson Youth Center, the Okaloosa County Special Olympics and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

In total, nearly $400,000 was raised to surpass last year's total. That's nearly $5,000,000 for this millennium alone.

That's the staggering, humbling reality of a group of men who dawn blue blazers and raise awareness and support for area athletes year in and year out.

That support culminated Friday in recognizing a who's-who of talented, successful, academic-minded, philanthropic athletes ranging from prep to college to amateur and pro, capped by FSU and NFL great Warrick Dunn's keynote speech.

Former NFL star running back Warrick Dunn speaks during the 55th All Sports Association Awards Banquet and Silent Auction held at the Emerald Coast Convention Center.

There were the Thomas brothers, FSU defensive back Azareyeh earning the Male Collegiate Award after helping lead the Seminoles to an unbeaten run to the ACC championship and Juanyeh, a Dallas Cowboys defensive back, winning the Professional award after helping lead the Cowboys to a 12-5 season and NFC East title. Both of the Niceville High grads gushed over their single mom — who received a standing Ovation as she took the stage, saying "every lesson is a blessing" — and Juanyeh choked up about sharing the stage with his brother before finishing with: "Life is a journey man, it's not who you start, it's how you finish."

Dallas Cowboy football player Juanyeh Thomas and Florida State football player Azareye’h Thomas bring their mother Stefanie Thomas to the stage as they recognize her for her sacrifices to help them get to where they are today during the 55th All Sports Association Awards Banquet and Silent Auction held at the Emerald Coast Convention Center. Both young men are Niceville High football graduates.

There was Female Scholastic winner Lauren Bage, a multiport star at Choctaw on the pitch, football field and running arena whose potential and strength shined early as she was the first girl in town to play tackle football. Flashing both brains and brawn as No. 5 in her graduating class, she told the crowd, "With God and hard work, all things are possible."

2024 Female Scholastic award winner Lauren Bage addresses the audience during the 55th All Sports Association Awards Banquet and Silent Auction held at the Emerald Coast Convention Center.

There was Male Scholastic winner Titus Thornell, a three-sport letterman at Choctaw in football, wrestling and weightlifting, the latter of which he placed fourth at state in the Olympic portion. Along with a 4.36 GPA and athletics, he also volunteers in mentoring youth at his local church.

Keynote speaker Warrick Dunn presents 2024 Male Scholastic award winner Titus Thornell with his trophy during the 55th All Sports Association Awards Banquet and Silent Auction held at the Emerald Coast Convention Center.

There was Taylor Haugen winner Garrison Lemire, a Niceville senior and future Texas A&M Aggie with a 4.6 GPA and a love for lacrosse, taekwondo, jiu jitsu and muay thai,

There was Female Collegiate award winner Lili Fernandez, a Niceville graduate who's started 56 of 60 games on the pitch at Tulsa as she enters her fifth year following a five-goal, seven-assists campaign.

2024 Female Collegiate Award winner Liliana Fernandez addresses the audience during the 55th All Sports Association Awards Banquet and Silent Auction held at the Emerald Coast Convention Center.

There was Florida International University javelin thrower Blake Orr, who helped lead Niceville to back-to-back team state titles and is currently setting his sights on a 75-meter throw in college to qualify for the Junior Olympics.

There was Special Olympics Award winner Shane Patty, a Niceville and NWF State grad currently in school at West Florida. A multiport star, his Special Olympics journey has specifically shined in the softball, golf and track and field arenas. He's also the voice of NWF State Raiders baseball and softball home games.

Shane Patty receives his Special Olympics Award fro keynote speaker Warrick Dunn during the 55th All Sports Association Awards Banquet and Silent Auction held at the Emerald Coast Convention Center.

There was Danny Wuerffel Trophy winner Ladd McConkey, a UGA grad integral to the Dawgs' back-to-back national championships but more integral to the community for his work with The Children's Hospital of Georgia, St. Jude's, local schools and the area food bank among many other things.

All of them enjoyed their moment. Deservedly so. All as the ASA wrote checks.

