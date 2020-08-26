Sports analyst throws serious shade at Steelers Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin

The Steelers will finish under. 500 this season "Pittsburgh hasn't aged well… They feel loose and aren't disciplined enough for me." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/zgPQCGjUO3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 26, 2020





It seems that every day some new sports analyst goes on the air and disrespects the Pittsburgh Steelers. I’m not sure what the reason is that so many pundits don’t give the Steelers any credit. Colin Cowherd says the Steelers will finish under .500 and claims they “have not aged well” whatever that means.

He refers to Ben Roethlisberger an “old 38” and head coach Mike Tomlin a “press conference coach.” Cowherd does make a good case that the Steelers have struggled in the playoffs. Pittsburgh last won a playoff game four seasons ago and did so without scoring an offensive touchdown.

Cowher also points to Tomlin’s lack of discipline with his team. This is not news to anyone. The Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown debacles are evidence to just how far Tomlin has let things slide for star players. We all want to believe this is behind him with those players gone but clearly Cowherd isn’t convinced the Steelers will turn things around after back-to-back 8-8 seasons.

