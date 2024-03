Sports on the air: Daily TV and radio schedule for Lubbock

ON TELEVISION

SATURDAY’S LISTINGS

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

9 p.m. — Community Series: St. Kilda vs. North Melbourne, FSP

AUTO RACING/MOTORSPORTS

1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400, Qualifying, FS1

4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity: the LiUNA!, FS1

BASEBALL

11 a.m. — Astros Foundation College Classic: Vanderbilt vs. Houston, SCHN

Noon —MLB Spring Training: Yankees vs. Orioles, MLB

3 p.m. — Astros Foundation College Classic: Texas State vs. Texas, SCHN

7 p.m. — Astros Foundation College Classic: Louisiana vs. LSU, SCHN2

BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Villanova at Providence, FOX

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Florida at South Carolina, ESPN

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Florida State at Georgia Tech, ESPN2

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Tulane at Florida Atlantic, ESPNU

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Butler at DePaul, FS1

11 a.m. — NCAA Men: Colgate at Lehigh, CBSSN

Noon — NCAA Men: Kansas at Baylor, ABC

Noon — NCAA Men: Illinois at Wisconsin, B1G

Noon — NCAA Women: Bethune-Cookman at Southern, KDF

12:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Arkansas at Kentucky, CBS

1 p.m. — NCAA Men: Oregon at Arizona, ESPN

1 p.m. — NCAA Men: Oklahoma State at Texas, ESPN2

1 p.m. — NCAA Men: Towson at UNCW, CBSSN

1:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Marquette at Creighton, FOX

1:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: UMass at Davidson, USA

2 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mitchell vs. Team Gray, BSSWX

2:15 p.m. — NCAA Men: Penn State at Minnesota, B1G

2:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Bethune-Cookman at Southern, KDF (Corpus)

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: NC State at North Carolina, ESPN

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: Mississippi State at Auburn, ESPN2

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: St. Louis at Rhode Island, CBSSN

3 p.m. — NBA G League: Westchester at Motor City, tubi

4 p.m. — NBA: Jazz at Heat, NBAtv

4:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, CW

4:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Iowa at Northwestern, B1G

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Virginia at Duke, ESPN

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN2

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Green Bay at Milwaukee, ESPNU

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: Texas A&M at Georgia, SEC

5 p.m. — NCAA Men: VCU at Richmond, CBSSN

6 p.m. — OTE: YNG Dreamerz vs. RWE, BSSWX

6 p.m. — NBA G League: Maine at Wisconsin, tubi

6:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Xavier at Georgetown, FS1

6:45 p.m. — NCAA Men: Clemson at Notre Dame, CW

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: Michigan State at Purdue, FOX

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: Tennessee at Alabama, ESPN

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: Houston at Oklahoma, ESPN2

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston, ESPNU

7 p.m. — NCAA Men: New Mexico at Boise State, CBSSN

7 p.m. — NCAA Women: BYU at Texas, Longhorn Network

7:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Ole Miss at Missouri, SEC

7:30 p.m. — NBA: Nuggets at Lakers, ABC

8 p.m. — OTE: City Reapers vs. Cold Hearts, BSSWX

8 p.m. — NBA: Rockets at Suns, SCHN

9 p.m. — NCAA Men: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, ESPN

9 p.m. — NCAA Men: Long Beach State at UC Irvine, ESPN2

9 p.m. — NCAA Men: Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon, ESPNU

9 p.m. — NCAA Men: San Jose State at UNLV, CBSSN

GOLF

11:30 a.m. — LIV: Saudi Arabia, Day 2, CW

Noon — PGA: Cognizant Classic, 3rd Round, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA: Cognizant Classic, 3rd Round, NBC

8:30 p.m. — LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, GOLF

HOCKEY

2 p.m. — NHL: Panthers at Red Wings, ABC

3 p.m. — AHL: Syracuse at Toronto, NHL

6 p.m. — NHL: Golden Knights at Sabres, ESPN+, hulu

7 p.m. — NHL: Sharks at Stars, BSSW

7:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Michigan at Minnesota, B1G

HORSE RACING

2 p.m. — America’s Day at the Races, FS2

4 p.m. — Gulfstream Park, Santa Anita Park, CNBC

RODEO

3 p.m. — RodeoHouston: Super Series 2, Round 2, COWBOY, BSSW

RUGBY

7 p.m. — MLR: Utah at Houston, FS2

8:30 p.m. — NRL: Manly-Warringah vs. South Sydney, FS1

10:30 p.m. — NRL: Sydney vs. Brisbane, FS1

SKIING

11 a.m. — World Cup: Aspen Men’s Giant Slalom, Run 1, CNBC

2 p.m. — World Cup: Aspen Men’s Giant Slalom, Run 2, CNBC

SOCCER

6 a.m. — FAWSL: Manchester City vs. Everton, CBSSN

6:55 a.m. — Serie B: Brescia vs. Palermo, Fox Soccer Plus

8:30 a.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Suriname vs. Turks and Caicos, tubi

9 a.m. — Premier League: Everton vs. West Ham United, USA, UNVSO, TELEX

9:55 a.m. — Ligue 1: Stade de Reims vs. Lille, beIN

11 a.m. — Saudi League: Al Ahli vs. Al-Fateh SC, FSP, Fox Deportes

11:15 a.m. — LaLiga: Getafe vs. Las Palmas, ESPN Deoprtes

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Luton Town vs. Aston Villa, USA, UNVSO, TELEX

1 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Antigua and Barbuda vs. El Salvador, tubi

1:50 p.m. — Ligue 1: Clermont vs. Olympique Marseille, beIN

1:30 p.m. — LaLiga: Valencia vs. Real Madrid, ESPN Deportes

3:30 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC, FOX, Fox Deportes

4 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Belize vs. Anguilla, Fox Soccer Plus

4 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Aruba vs. Barbados, tubi

4:30 p.m. — Liga MX: Toluca vs. Tigres UANL, UNIV, TUDN

6 p.m. — Concacaf W Gold Cup Quarterfinal: Canada vs. Costa Rica, Golazo, ESPN Deportes

6:55 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul vs. Chivas de Guadalajara, UNIV, TUDN

7 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Curacao vs. Guatemala, Fox Soccer Plus

7 p.m. — Concacaf U20 Qualifying: Nicaragua vs. Cuba, tubi

7:30 p.m. — MLS: FC Dallas vs. CF Montreal, Apple TV+

7:30 p.m. — MLS: Houston Dynamo vs. Red Bulls New York, Apple TV+

8 p.m. — Liga GT: Xelaju Mario Camposeco vs. Coban Imperial, Fox Deportes

8:55 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas vs. America, UNIV, TUDN

9:15 p.m. — Concacaf W Gold Cup Quarterfinal: Brazil vs. Argentina, Golazo, ESPN Deportes

9:30 p.m. — MLS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Austin FC, Apple TV+

SOFTBALL

10 a.m. — Longhorn Invitational: Penn State vs. Hofstra, Longhorn Network

12:30 p.m. — Longhorn Invitational: Penn State vs. Tarleton State, Longhorn Network

3 p.m. — Longhorn Invitational: Hofstra at Texas, Longhorn Network

TENNIS

9 a.m. — ATP: Dubai, TENNIS

11 a.m. — ATP: Acapulco, Santiago; WTA: Austin, San Diego, TENNIS

3 p.m. — ATP: Acapulco, Dubai, Santiago; WTA: San Diego, TENNIS

ON RADIO

SATURDAY’S LISTINGS

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m. — Gardner-Webb at Texas Tech, FM 97.3

NBA BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m. — Philadelphia at Dallas, FM 100.7

