Sports on the air: Daily TV and radio schedule for Lubbock

Here are TV sports highlights from The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Consult your TV provider (cable company or satellite service) for full listings, and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages.

Events, times, and opponents are subject to change. Events are live unless noted. These can also be found at www.lubbockonline.com/sports

ON TELEVISION

THURSDAY’S LISTINGS

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:30 a.m. — Adelaide vs. Geelong, FS2

AUTO RACING/MOTORSPORTS

8:25 p.m. — Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix, Practice 1, ESPNews

11:55 p.m. — Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix, Practice 2, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

BASEBALL

Noon — MLB Spring Training: Yankees vs. Braves, MLB

3 p.m. — MLB Spring Training: White Sox vs. Royals, MLB

6 p.m. — College: Arkansas at Auburn, SEC

6:30 p.m. — College: Mississippi State at Texas A&M, ESPNU

BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Michigan State vs. Mississippi State, CBS

11:30 a.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Duquesne vs. BYU, truTV

12:30 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Akron vs. Creighton, TNT

1 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Long Beach State vs. Arizona, TBS

1:30 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Wagner/Howard winner vs. North Carolina, CBS

2 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Morehead State vs. Illinois, truTV

2:30 p.m. — British: Manchester vs. Surrey, BSSWX

3 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Oregon vs. South Carolina, TNT

3:30 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Nevada vs. Dayton, TBS

5:45 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Colorado State/Virginia winner vs. Texas, TNT

6 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Oakland vs. Kentucky, CBS

6 p.m. — NBA: Pelicans at Magic, NBAtv

6 p.m. — NCAA Women First Four: Auburn vs. Arizona, ESPN2

6:20 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: McNeese vs. Gonzaga, TBS

7 p.m. — NBA: Bulls at Rockets, SCHN

7 p.m. — NBA G League: Mexico City at Austin, BSSW, BSSWX

7:30 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: South Dakota State vs. Iowa State, truTV

8 p.m. — NCAA Women First Four: Holy Cross vs. UT Martin, ESPN2

8:15 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: St. Peter’s vs. Tennessee, TNT

8:30 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: NC State vs. Texas Tech, CBS

8:50 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Samford vs. Kansas, TBS

9 p.m. — NCAA Men 1st Round: Drake vs. Washington State, truTV

9:30 p.m. — NBA: Hawks at Suns, NBAtv

FIGURE SKATING

Noon — World Championships: Women’s Short, USA

2 p.m. — World Championships: Men’s Short, USA

7 p.m. — World Championships: Pairs Free, USA

GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA: Valspar Championship, 1st Round, GOLF

5 p.m. — LPGA: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, 1st Round, GOLF

12 a.m. — DP World Tour: Porsche Singapore Classic, 2nd Round, GOLF

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m. — NHL: Predators at Panthers, ESPN+, hulu

9:30 p.m. — NHL: Kraken at Golden Knights, ESPN, ESPNDEP

RODEO

11:30 a.m. — The Road to the Horse Qualifying Rounds 1 and 2, COWBOY

7 p.m. — Rodeo Austin: Playoff Performance 1, COWBOY

9:30 p.m. — Cave Creek Rodeo Days: All Bulls All Night, COWBOY

RUGBY

3:58 a.m. — NRL: Sydney vs. South Sydney, Fox Soccer Plus

SOCCER

11:50 a.m. — UEFA EURO Qualifying Semifinal: Georgia vs. Luxembourg, FS2

11:50 a.m. — Friendly: Cyprus vs. Latvia, Fox Soccer Plus

2:30 p.m. — UEFA EURO Qualifying Semifinal: Wales vs. Finland, FS2

2:30 p.m. — Friendly: Portugal vs. Sweden, Fox Soccer Plus

4 p.m. — Friendly: Venezuela vs. Italy, Fox Deportes

6 p.m. — Concacaf Nations Semifinal: USA vs. Jamaica, UNIV, TUDN

9:15 p.m. — Concacaf Nations Semifinal: Panama vs. Mexico, UNIV, TUDN

TENNIS

10 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Miami Open, TENNIS

Noon — ATP/WTA: Miami Open, BSSW, BSSWX, TENNIS

4 p.m. — ATP/WTA: Miami Open, TENNIS

WRESTLING

11 a.m. — NCAA 1st Round Tournament, ESPNU

6 p.m. — NCAA 2nd Round Tournament, ESPN

ON RADIO

THURSDAY’S LISTINGS

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. — BYU at Texas Tech, FM 100.7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT)

11 a.m. — First-round coverage, FM 100.7

2 p.m. — First-round coverage, FM 100.7

7:30 p.m. — Texas Tech vs. NC State, FM 97.3

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Frenship at Midland Legacy, FM 97.7

