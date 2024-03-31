Sports on the air: Daily TV and radio schedule for Lubbock

ON TELEVISION

SUNDAY’S LISTINGS

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

11 p.m. — Hawthorn vs. Geelong, Fox Soccer Plus

AUTO RACING/MOTORSPORTS

6 p.m. — Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400, FOX

BASEBALL

11 a.m. — College: Maryland at Michigan, B1G

12:30 p.m. — MLB: Braves at Phillies, MLBN

1 p.m. — College: Georgia at Tennessee, SEC

1 p.m. — MLB: Yankees at Astros, SCHN

1:30 p.m. — MLB: Cubs at Rangers, BSSW

2 p.m. — College: Penn State at Illinois, B1G

3:30 p.m. — MLB: Giants at Padres, MLBN

6 p.m. — MLB: Cardinals at Dodgers, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

BASKETBALL

Noon — NCAA Women Elite 8: Albany 1 Championship, ABC

1:20 p.m. — NCAA Men Elite 8: Dallas or Detroit Championship, CBS

2 p.m. — NCAA Women Elite 8: Portland 4 Championship, ABC

2:30 p.m. — NBA: Cavaliers at Nuggets, NBAtv

4:05 p.m. — NCAA Men Elite 8: Dallas or Detroit Championship, CBS

6 p.m. — NBA: Mavericks at Rockets, BSSW, SCHN

6 p.m. — NBA: Warriors at Spurs, BSSW, BSSWX

FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — UFL: D.C. at San Antonio, ESPN

2 p.m. — UFL: Memphis at Houston, ESPN

GOLF

Noon — PGA: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Final Round, GOLF

1:30 p.m. — PGA: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Final Round, NBC

1:30 p.m. — Champions: The Galleri Classic, Final Round, GOLF

5 p.m. — LPGA: Ford Championship, Final Round, GOLF

HOCKEY

2:30 p.m. — NHL: Ducks at Canucks, TNT

3 p.m. — NCAA Men: Providence Regional Championship, ESPN2

5:30 p.m. — NCAA Men: Maryland Heights Regional Championship, ESPN2

LACROSSE

6 p.m. — NCAA Men: Maryland at Penn State, B1G

RUGBY

9 a.m. — Premiership: Sale vs. Exeter, Fox Soccer Plus

5 p.m. — MLR: San Diego at Miami, FS1

SOCCER

6 a.m. — SPFL: Livingston vs. Celtic, Golazo

6:55 a.m. — LaLiga: Celta de Vigo vs. Rayo Vallecano, ESPN Deportes

7:55 a.m. — Ligue 1: OGC Nice vs. Nantes, beIN

8 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, USA, TELE

9 a.m. — LaLiga: Girona vs. Real Betis, ESPN Deportes

10 a.m. — Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. Stade Rennais, beIN

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal, NBC, TELE

11:15 a.m. — LaLiga: Deportivo Alaves vs. Real Sociedad, ESPN Deportes

Noon — NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. Utah Royals, NWSL+

1 p.m. — Women’s Liga MX: Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Atlas, UNVSO

1:30 p.m. — LaLiga: Real Madrid vs. Atlethic Bilbao, ESPN Deportes

1:35 p.m. — Ligue 1: Olympique Marseille vs. Paris Saint-Germain, beIN

2 p.m. — D1 Feminine: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Le Havre, CBSSN

2:30 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire, FOX, Fox Deportes

5:30 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas vs. Queretaro, TUDN

7:55 p.m. — Liga MX: Necaxa vs. Leon, TUDN

10 p.m. — Liga MX: Juarez vs. Santos Laguna, FS1, Fox Deportes

SOFTBALL

11 a.m. — College: Arkansas at Georgia, ESPN2

11 a.m. — College: South Carolina at Ole Miss, SEC

TENNIS

11:30 a.m. — WTA: Miami Open Doubles Final, TENNIS

2 p.m. — ATP: Miami Open Singles Final, TENNIS

ON RADIO

SUNDAY'S LISTINGS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT)

4 p.m. — Elite Eight coverage, FM 100.7

MLB BASEBALL

12:40 p.m. — Houston at New York Yankees, FM 100.7

1 p.m. — Texas vs. Chicago Cubs, FM 97.3

