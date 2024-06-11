Sportitalia: Thiago Motta signs Juventus contract today

Sportitalia reports Thiago Motta will sign his contract with Juventus today.

Former Italy international Thiago Motta will sign a three-year contract with Juventus today, according to Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà.

The report claims Motta is meeting his agent Alessandro Canovi and Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli in Cascais, Portugal, near the capital Lisbon, where the coach owns a house.

Giuntoli opted to meet Motta in person to discuss the latest transfer negotiations.

The Bianconeri are currently among the busiest teams on the market. They are ready to send Wojciech Szczesny to Al-Nassr and are finalising a swap deal with Aston Villa to sign Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz.

How much will Motta earn at Juventus?

There have been mixed reports on Motta’s salary at the Allianz Stadium. It will surely be at least €3.5m per season, even if Sky Sport Italia recently claimed the ex-midfielder would earn €5m per season in Turin.

Motta secured a Champions League placement with Bologna in 2023-24 and decided to leave the Rossoblu at the end of his contract in June.

Juventus will officially announce Motta’s appointment later this week.