Sportitalia: Bournemouth star emerges as latest Zirkzee alternative for Milan

A new name has emerged on AC Milan’s list of striker targets and it is Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth, according to a report.

According to what is being reported by Sportitalia, the number one target for the striker role remains Joshua Zirkzee and they are still hoping to get that deal over the line in the coming days and weeks. As a reminder of the latest on that front, the hold-up is the commissions his agent wants.

However, the management have turned to the Premier League in the search for alternative targets and Solanke from Bournemouth is a profile that they like a lot. He would be a costly investment, given how well he has done and his margins for growth.

The 26-year-old came through the academy at Chelsea before moving to Liverpool and then joining Bournemouth in 2019. Last season he scored 19 goals in 38 Premier League games, adding three assists, and scoring a goal in the FA Cup and EFL Cup too.

Transfermarkt has his market value down as €40m while he has a contract running until June 2027 so the Cherries have the leverage to negotiate a high price for their star player. He is a team-mate of Milos Kerkez, formerly of Milan.