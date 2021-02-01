The sporting weekend in pictures

When the Browns received a second-round pick from the Texans to take on Brock Osweiler’s $16 million guaranteed salary in 2017, it was obvious he wouldn’t be on the Week One roster in Cleveland. And he wasn’t. So what will the Lions now do with Jared Goff and the bad contract they bought from the [more]
The Rams ended up with one quarterback from the NFC North. They first tried to get another one. Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times reports that the Rams made a run at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Per Farmer, the Packers were “adamant” that they weren’t trading Rodgers. Farmer didn’t specify the offer made by the [more]
The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the no. 1 recruiting class in the nation with 25 signed prospects from the Class of 2021. This Wednesday, the Crimson Tide is watching three key targets: Camar Wheaton, the no. 1 running back in the nation, Brian Thomas, an elite receiver out of Louisiana, and Terrion Arnold, one of the most dynamic defensive backs in the Class of 2021. In this video, Andrew Bone provides a preview of what to watch as well as provides the latest on where things stand with each target.
Jamal Murray tossed the ball at Michael Malone in mild disgust. Will Barton urged Nikola Jokic to keep scoring until he reached 50 points. Jokic’s teammates wanted him to reach the mark much more than he did.