The sporting weekend in pictures

The Premier League took centre stage during a dramatic weekend of sporting action both at home and abroad.

Manchester City moved further clear at the top, Tottenham’s woes continued and the bottom three look in danger of getting cut adrift.

There was also action in horse racing, ice hockey, golf and darts.

Callum Wilson scores his second goal as Newcastle ended a five-game losing streak with a 2-0 win at Everton (Paul Ellis/AP)

West Brom’s Kyle Bartley scores their first goal against Fulham but the relegation clash ended 2-2 (Paul Childs/PA)

The Late Legend, ridden by Sean Bowen, runs home to win the Sky Bet Money Back As Cash Handicap Chase at Doncaster (Tim Goode/PA)

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno makes a save during the 0-0 draw with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium (Andy Rain/PA)

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko covers the puck from Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny (John Woods/AP)

Leeds’ Patrick Bamford scores his side’s second goal in a 3-1 win at Leicester (Michael Regan/PA)

Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway plays with her hair during the Women’s Super League game win over West Ham (Tim Markland/PA)

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool’s second goal after ending his goal drought (Clive Rose/PA)

Viktor Hovland found himself in a tricky position during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open (Gregory Bull/AP)

Peter Wright collects his darts during his semi-final defeat to Jonny Clayton at the Ladbrokes Masters in Milton Keynes (Zac Goodwin/PA)